X-Men: Archangel Battles Apocalypse in New Marvel Preview

As the X-Men charge forward into a new chapter of storytelling, it sounds like a major battle is on the horizon. Written by Steve Foxe with art by Netho Diaz, X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #3 will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, July 10th. The issue will be the penultimate chapter of X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse, one of several Marvel series that has sought to bridge the gap between the Krakoa Era and the “From the Ashes” Era. As the preview shows, the issue will see Apocalypse going toe-to-toe with one of his past horsemen, Archangel.

“The shadow of Apocalypse has loomed large over not just the Krakoan Era, but a substantial percentage of mutant-focused storytelling since his debut in 1986,” Foxe said when the series was first announced. “These past few years have shown so many new facets of En Sabah Nur, and my Krakoan peers aren’t done with him quite yet. So it’s both an immense honor and a ton of pressure to step up to the slab for Heir of Apocalypse, which charts a new path for his legacy in the years to come.”

What Is X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #3 About?

Warren Worthington III long ago — and at great cost — made peace with the seed of Death that Apocalypse planted within him. But as the contest to choose an heir rages on, ARCHANGEL takes the fight to Apocalypse himself, to make sure no one else suffers at the hands of En Sabah Nur!

“I’ve been lucky to bend the ear of past and future stewards of these characters to make sure these four issues are a meaningful entry in the Apocalypse canon—and I had every X-fan’s dream task of selecting twelve mutants from across the history of the franchise who might just be up for the titular role,” Foxe continued. “Some are characters I’ve already had the privilege to write, some are characters I’ve eyed enviously, and some won’t survive the series… but only one will become the Heir of Apocalypse.”

Keep scrolling for an early look at X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #3.

