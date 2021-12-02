Batgirl Set Photos Reveal Up Close Look at Gotham Police Uniform

Production has finally begun on DC’s long-awaited Batgirl movie, with the film poised to make its debut on HBO Max. There’s already a lot of hype surrounding the project, which will star In the Heights breakout star Leslie Grace, and will be directed by Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Whille we’ll probably have to wait a while to see Grace’s Barbara Gordon / Batgirl in costume, a new set photo from the film’s composer, Loki alum Natalie Holt, provides an interesting behind-the-scenes detail for the series. The photo showcases the emblem on the uniforms of the film’s Gotham City Police Department — which sport a logo identical to the one seen in set photos of Ben Affleck’s Batman on The Flash.

Give the fact that J.K. Simmons is returning as Commissioner James Gordon in Batgirl, and Barbara Gordon has been confirmed to be a police officer of some sort in the film, it makes sense that we would see the same GCPD logo. After El Arbi and Fallah made comments about “the real Batman” factoring into the film, we’ll have to wait and see if this connection could hint at Affleck’s Batman being acknowledged in some capacity.

The Batgirl script is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio cast in a currently-unknown role.

“This is only my second role, but I’m learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character,” Grace explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “And just in the bit of research that I’ve been doing leading into pre-production, I’ve learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me.”

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace continued. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.