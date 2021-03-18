Justice League Star Ray Fisher Shares Gorgeous Cyborg Fan Art

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League finally hit HBO Max last month and has been well-received by the DCEU fans who spent years calling for the release of the Snyder Cut. The new version of the movie had a four-hour runtime, which gave each of the characters much more room to be showcased. One star of the film who has been getting a lot of love on social media since the movie dropped is Ray Fisher, who played Victor Stone/Cyborg in the film. Fisher has been extremely active on social media since the movie premiered, and yesterday he shared an epic piece of Cyborg fan art.

"Dope work by @artofthekeen #BORGLIFE," Fisher wrote. The artist, Keenan Acebedo, has a lot of cool art on their Instagram page ranging from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to Star Wars: The Mandalorian. You can check out their page here and view their Cyborg piece in the post below:

Fisher has been very open about his bad experience filming the original version of Justice League with Joss Whedon and has received a lot of support and backup from people who had similar experiences with the director. Fisher is clearly happy with Snyder's new version of Justice League, and even called it "a study of the human condition." You can read his full tweet below:

"As a Black man that grew up with an absent father, #Cyborg’s story has always hit differently for me. Family and reconciliation are some of my biggest takeaways from #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague It’s not just comic book movie—it’s a study of the human condition," Fisher wrote. The actor also took to the social media site today to add, "Thank you Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder."

You can check out HBO Max's description of the Snyder Cut here: "In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream on HBO Max.