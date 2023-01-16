Funko Fair 2023: Here's Where to Get The Pop Figures And Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Toy Fair New York moving to October this year, Funko is shaking things up with their huge Funko Fair event for 2023. This time around it will be a 3-day event spread out over several weeks as opposed to a week-long marathon. That said, mark your calendar for January 18th, January 25th, and February 1st because you can expect to expect to see hundreds of new Pop figures, Soda figures, Pop Plush, and more launch at a regular clip throughout each of those days. To make things easy, we're compiling a complete guide to the event right here.

Historically, Funko Fair is the biggest Pop figure event of the year, and we expect 2023 to be no different. Look for Pop figure releases to begin around 10 or 11am EST and run through the day, wrapping up around 5 or 6pm EST. As noted, new Funko Pop releases will launch at regular intervals, so keep checking in on this article for the latest drops. It will be updated throughout the event.

Below you'll find all of the new Funko Fair 2023 Pop figure releases along with pre-order links. Note that these releases are expected to be standard mix of commons and exclusives. That is to say, there aren't any convention exclusive stickers to collect. However, there will be plenty of retailer exclusives, which will be highlighted as such on our list. You can also check in on new releases via the following retailer links:

Funko Fair 2023 Day 1 Releases for January 18th (Coming Soon)