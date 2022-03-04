The Batman: Penguin Character Fan Poster Created By BossLogic

✖

Production for The Batman is currently in full swing after some setbacks, and fans recently got a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes photos of the actors in costume. That also includes Colin Farrell as the Penguin who is so unrecognizable in the movie, fans weren't even sure if it was him in the first trailer. In honor of Farrell's confirmed look, artist BossLogic recently paid tribute to the character by giving him his own poster.

"Starting on a set of #TheBatman character posters that I'll drop one a day from today, Penguin is first up! 🐧," @Bosslogic wrote. You can check out the art below:

Starting on a set of #TheBatman character posters that I'll drop one a day from today, Penguin is first up! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/HVt2UUjlIJ — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 16, 2020

Recently, Colin Farrell stated that he doesn't play a huge role in The Batman.

"I had only started it and I can’t wait to get back," Farrell said of the first pandemic shutdown. "The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it. And I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back. Yeah, I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey so I can’t wait to get back and really get into it."

He also recently discussed his version of the Penguin, within this re-imagined world of Batman:

"I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original," Farrell said. "It leans into it, but it doesn't borrow; it's born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman, and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn't seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and, at the same time, unique and new. It's really exciting to be a part of it."

Are you excited to see Farrell play the Penguin? Tell us in the comments!

The Batman now opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.