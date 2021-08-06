The Suicide Squad's Steve Agee Gifts James Gunn an Awesome King Shark Sculpture

Last week, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, celebrated his 56th birthday. Many people took to social media to send Gunn well wishes on his special day, and it looks like he's still getting some awesome presents. Gunn's friend and frequent collaborator, Stege Agee, recently gave the director a King Shark sculpture. In addition to playing John Economos in Gunn's DC projects, Agee also served as the on-set King Shark.

"The EconoGOAT himself @steveagee came to visit and brought me perhaps the greatest gift ever – this #KingShark sculpture by proud_squirrel (on IG) who will guard our front door forevermore," Gunn shared. You can check out the sculpture below:

The EconoGOAT himself @steveagee came to visit and brought me perhaps the greatest gift ever – this #KingShark sculpture by proud_squirrel (on IG) who will guard our front door forevermore. pic.twitter.com/HJJVOxbegr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 11, 2022

Back when The Suicide Squad was filming, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis paid a visit to the set and spoke with Agee and his co-star, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), about Agee's work as King Shark.

"I'm doing what Sean Gunn did for Rocket, is doing the motion capture," Agee explained. "But it's really easy. I come in and we run the scene with me and my weird suit and headpiece, and then I get to go sit down, and they keep redoing the same where they're going to digitally put-"

Dastmalchian chimed in, "We always do it once with, once without, once with, once without. And if you guys are followed, and I'm sure all of you know and are familiar with how much Sean has brought to the Rocket character, what's really fun is ... Because Steve is a great actor all across the board, but he's also just a brilliant comedian and improviser, so what's fun is when we're shooting ... I'll allow it. I put a pillow here. It was a very early casting decision because he knew that-"

"I was tall," Agee added. "He needed somebody tall. Like, literally needed somebody tall."

Agee and Gunn will soon be teaming up again for the second season of Peacemaker. The show has been renewed for a second season, but it might be a little while before the new episodes go into production. In addition to Agee as Economos and John Cena in the titular role, Peacemaker also stars Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. Viola Davis also reprised her role as Amanda Waller in the first season.

Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad are streaming on HBO Max.