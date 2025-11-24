Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Have Days Left to Play This 2023 RPG

If you’ve spent any amount of time browsing Xbox Game Pass over the last few years, you’ve probably had that moment, scrolling through your backlog, spotting a game you swore you’d get to eventually, and suddenly realizing it’s leaving the service in a matter of days. It’s the universal Game Pass panic, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve learned that the service’s greatest strength, its revolving-door library, is also its most ruthless motivator. When a big RPG is about to disappear, that pressure hits even harder, especially for players who love diving into sprawling worlds, deep combat, and rich lore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s exactly the situation Game Pass subscribers face right now, because one of 2023’s most talked-about action RPGs is about to leave the platform for good. Lords of the Fallen, the ambitious reboot of the dark fantasy soulslike, only has a few days left on Game Pass. Whether you dismissed it at launch, planned to try it later, or simply forgot it was available, now is your last chance to dive into one of the year’s more unique RPG experiences before it disappears from the subscription service. If you’re into grim worlds, deep exploration, and methodical combat, Lords of the Fallen is absolutely worth squeezing into your schedule.

Your Last Chance to Explore One of 2023’s Most Underrated RPG Worlds

image courtesy of ci games

Lords of the Fallen will leave Xbox Game Pass on November 30th, giving subscribers just under a week to jump into one of the best soulslikes not developed by FromSoftware. If you’re a fan of action RPGs, dark fantasy, soulslikes, or simply love losing yourself in intricate worlds, now is the moment to jump into Lords of the Fallen before it leaves Xbox Game Pass. Even a few hours with its brutal but rewarding combat can give you a taste of why the game has built such a dedicated fan base. And if you’ve been waiting for a sign to finally hit install, this is it.

Game Pass will bring new RPGs, discoveries, and new obsessions, but that doesn’t make losing one sting any less. Lords of the Fallen may not have been as universally acclaimed as some of its peers, especially at launch, but it did something bold, atmospheric, and memorable. The dual-world is such a fascinating concept, and developer Hexworks executed it well. And in a gaming landscape overflowing with sequels and live-service clones, that alone makes it worth experiencing.

So carve out some time, prepare to die (a lot), and give this 2023 RPG the run it deserves before it vanishes from Game Pass. If you are already subscribed, there is no harm in trying the game out. You may find that you like it and can purchase it the next time it goes on sale. After all, if you’ve been interested in the past and haven’t played it yet, waiting a little longer for a discount won’t be the end of the world, but at least you can get a taste before Lords of the Fallen leaves Game Pass.

What Makes Lords of the Fallen Worth Playing Before It Leaves Game Pass

image courtesy of ci games

Lords of the Fallen had one of the more interesting journeys of any game released in 2023. Built as both a reboot and a reimagining of the 2014 original (I can’t believe they went with this name), developer Hexworks crafted a dark fantasy world that felt equal parts familiar and daring. The game leans heavily into soulslike design, but it introduces one mechanic that sets it apart from its peers: the Umbral realm, an eerie, death-soaked mirror version of the overworld that players can slip into at any time, but always upon death.

This dual-realm system isn’t just a gimmick. It fundamentally changes how you explore, fight, and survive. Some paths only exist in Umbral, some enemies are stronger or weaker depending on the realm, and your relationship with death becomes much more complicated than simply respawning. I’ll never forget the first time I tried to speed through a seemingly empty corridor, only to realize its Umbral version was crawling with nightmarish creatures that could yank me into their dimension. It created tension that made me eager to keep playing and improve.

The visual design, too, is top-tier. Lords of the Fallen is a bleak, gothic feast, a world carved from rusted metal, ash-coated forests, and cathedrals taller than your field of view can handle. The lighting, particle effects, and enemy animations look fantastic. The aesthetic may be familiar to fans of the genre, but Hexworks has created a horrifying but beautiful world with some interesting themes. Even if you’re someone who bounced off early soulslikes or struggled with Elden Ring’s openness, this game feels more structured, more directed, and often more rewarding in shorter bursts.

But for me, the best part of the game is how it balances difficulty and experimentation. You’re encouraged to try different builds, weapons, spells, and Umbral abilities, and the game opens up nicely once you understand how its world layers itself. This makes it ideal for a quick last-minute playthrough or even a weekend binge if you’re determined to get as far as possible before it leaves the service.

Not only this, but Lords of the Fallen 2 is set to release in 2026. While not directly related, the sequel taking place 100 years after Lords of the Fallen, playing the first game is a great way to prepare. Both feature the Umbral World, a unique mechanic amongst soulslike, so getting a grip on this concept ahead of time will get you ready. Hexworks looks to have improved and expanded on everything from the first game, possibly making it one of the hottest soulslikes of next year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



