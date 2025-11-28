Every Mario Party Game, Ranked

The Mario Party series kicked off in 1998 on the Nintendo 64. At that point, pitting characters from across the Marioverse was something of a new idea, though Mario Party certainly isn’t the first Mario spin-off. That said, its unique blend of board game and mini games made it a fan favorite, and also ruined quite a few N64 joysticks. The series is still alive and well for modern players, though that doesn’t mean every game has been great.

Here are all 18 Mario Party games ranked.

18) Mario Party 10

Mario Party 10 introduced Bowser Party mode, which was a fun addition, but has limited replayability. Plus, the whole formula was beginning to tire by this point, and bringing back the car mechanic from Mario Party 9 was a big miss. It’s a “meh” release on a system that barely sold, making it a disappointing game.

17) Mario Party Advance

MPA is the first handheld Mario Party game, so it has that going for it. However, it’s not much of a party. Everything is tailored to the single-player experience because you need to find three friends, each with their own copy of the game, to play multiplayer. It’s safe to say that wasn’t happening often.

16) Mario Party: The Top 100

The Top 100 tried to collect all of the best minigames from the console Mario Parties and put them into one handheld package. Unfortunately, it’s severely limited by the hardware, making it feel like a rush job. There was a ton of potential here, but the team didn’t hit the mark.

15) Mario Party DS

Mario Party DS brings 70 different minigames to the handheld console, giving players a ton of games to dive into. Plus, four friends can play together via Download Play, making it much easier to get a party together. You do need four DS consoles, but that’s much better than many of the earlier handheld versions.

14) Mario Party: Island Tour

Like the DS game, Island Tour only requires one game cart to play with your pals, which is a boon for anyone wanting to play with friends. It also features several fun boards that boast unique mechanics and a great collection of minigames. That said, the solo mode is relatively run-of-the-mill, so you might run out of things to do relatively quickly.

13) Mario Party 9

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Mario Party 9 was the first game to try the car mechanic, making the boards more linear and a playthrough much shorter. That said, it does a good job of giving players crowd-pleasing, motion-controlled minigames. It’s not the best Wii Mario Party, but it’s a decent entry in the long-running franchise.

12) Mario Party: Star Rush

Star Rush is a little barebones, but the Toad Scramble made for a fun handheld diversion. Instead of turn-based gameplay, you’re moving at the same time, which works well on the go. It does have a relatively sparse minigame selection, but you can excuse that a little bit because of how many new ideas Star Rush was trying out.

11) Mario Party 8

Mario Party 8 launched early in the Wii’s lifespan, so Nintendo put a heavy focus on motion controls. For that, it was a fun party experience, but that’s true of most early Wii games. Standing next to the rest of the series, MP8 feels a little gimmicky, while also not doing much to expand the formula.

10) Super Mario Party

Super Mario Party was essentially a return to form for the series on the Switch. It ditched the car gimmick for a more traditional party, and fans rejoiced. It’s still not as good as some of the original games, but if you were looking for classic Mario Party gameplay on the Switch, Super Mario Party was a solid option.

9) Mario Party 4

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Mario Party 4 was the first game in the series on the GameCube. It also introduced a few fan-favorite minigames, including the party-pleasing Booksquirm. However, it suffers slightly from the lack of normal minigames. MP4 only has 40 normal minigames, and the single-player mode is barebones. Not a bad entry, but Nintendo has certainly done better.

8) Mario Party

The original game cemented the formula and set the stage for the classic series. It came out of the gate with solid boards and minigames that stand the test of time. However, it also feels old, and the developers have definitely improved the formula over the years.

7) Mario Party 7

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

This Mario Party served as the series’ send-off on the GameCube. It also let up to eight people play together and introduced more creative board mechanics to twist things up even more. The reason it’s not higher is that MP7 sometimes just felt like more of the same. That’s not a bad thing, but it does mean it often falls into the crowd.

6) Mario Party 5

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Like MP7, the fifth game in the series often blends with the rest of the series. During the GameCube era, Mario Party games were consistently solid. You knew exactly what you were going to get. There wasn’t anything ground-breaking with MP5, but its selection of minigames was among the best in the series, earning it a high spot on this list.

5) Mario Party 6

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Mario Party 6 was the first game to use the GameCube microphone, though that gimmick isn’t why it gets this high. Instead, it’s the day-and-system which changes up the board every three turns, giving players plenty of variety. Otherwise, it’s the same GameCube Mario Party gameplay that fans loved.

4) Mari Party Superstars

There is a lack of boards in Superstars, but otherwise, this is one of the best Mario Party games of the last decade. The remade boards are classics for a reason, and Superstars 100 minigames features a who’s who of fan favorites. It’s a perfect dose of nostalgia that makes the important inclusion of multiplayer.

3) Super Mario Party Jamboree

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Jamboree was a step up from Superstars. There’s a huge character roster, a new 20-player online mode, and so many new minigames. Mario Party went through some dark times, but this is the return of the series as a party game juggernaut. If you have a Switch and have friends, this is a must-own game.

2) Mario Party 2

The second game in the series introduced several key components, including different minigame types like Battle, Item, and Duel. There was also the gimmick of characters dressing up to match the board. Hopefully, that feature returns in the future, as it adds to the whimsy of the series.

1) Mario Party 3

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Mario Party 3 is the standout MP game. It ended the Nintendo 64 era on a high note, mixing iconic boards and classic minigames that made it feel like the perfect combination of the first and second games. It also looks better than its predecessors, making it easier for modern fans to go back to. This was Mario Party at its high point. Future games improved on certain aspects of the formula, but MP3 is what the series is all about.

