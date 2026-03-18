The 7 Scariest Moments In Resident Evil Games

The Resident Evil series has had its fair share of great scares over the years. Sure, a few entries got away from Resident Evil‘s roots in survival horror, but when it’s good, it’s great. Between 11 mainline games and dozens of spin-offs, there have been a few truly terrifying moments over the last three decades. Below, you’ll find seven of the scariest, but keep in mind that dozens could’ve qualified; these are just the moments that made me squeal with terror. Your favorite might not make the list, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t scary.

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Here are the seven scariest moments in Resident Evil history.

7) The First Zombie – Resident Evil

The first Resident Evil game set the tone early. You enter a spooky mansion and have to break off into teams to try to figure out exactly what’s going on with the rest of the S.T.A.R.S. team. Whether playing as Jill or Chris, you’ll head into the Tea Room and see that first zombie slowly turn its head. It’s not a jump scare like when the zombie dogs show up later, but the feeling of dread that immediately washes over you is hard to top.

6) Rachel Foley’s Transformation – Resident Evil: Revelations

Resident Evil: Revelations is criminally underplayed by fans of the series. Originally released on the 3DS, the game was overlooked by many players, who missed out on a few great scares. The biggest among them is seeing Rachel Foley transform into a horrifying monster. The way she wildly waddles through the hallways before disappearing into a vent is the stuff of nightmares, but it’s when she breathily says, “Found you” that’ll really stick with you for years.

5) Marguerite’s Boss Fight – Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7 was the series’s return to its horror roots. The fight with Mia, heading down into the Baker’s basement, and anything involving Jack could’ve appeared on this list, but I think Marguerite’s fight in the greenhouse takes the cake. Not only is she one of the most disgusting enemies Capcom has ever created, but the way she moves like a human spider is deeply unsettling. Jack might get most of the praise, but it’s his wife who steals the show.

4) Nemesis Changes The Game – Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

One thing that early Resident Evil games taught players is that enemies couldn’t open doors. Capcom played with that idea in RE2 when a zombie would actually appear during one of the door-opening animations, but even that surprise was more scripted than the horrors they unleashed with Nemesis. See, RE3‘s main villain can follow you through doors, making no location feel safe. Technically, he has limitations, but when you’re screaming at Jill to move faster as you hurtle through an area, it certainly does feel like that’s true.

3) The Mannequins – Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC

You might’ve skipped the Shadows of Rose DLC for Village, which stars Ethan Winters’ daughter. Ya know, the little baby girl you had to put back together in the main campaign. As part of her story, you enter a house filled with mannequins. That’s creepy enough, but these mannequins will chase after Rose any time you aren’t looking at them. Think the Weeping Angels from Doctor Who, but even scarier. They’ll come from every direction, leaving you shrieking in fear as you move through the house.

2) Mr. X From Out of Nowhere – Resident Evil 2 Remake

Mr. X got a big facelift in Resident Evil 2 Remake. The behemoth will chase you all over the Raccoon Police Department and feels nearly unkillable. Usually, you can somewhat pinpoint his location thanks to his thunderous footsteps, but every once in a while, you’ll lose track of the big guy. Then, you turn the corner and “boom,” Mr. X is back, and he doesn’t want to be friends.

1) Meeting The Baby – Resident Evil Village

Village puts you through several different eras of Resident Evil, thanks to the different locations you explore. One second, it feels like you’re playing through Resident Evil 2, with Lady D and her brood emulating Mr. X’s love of constantly pursuing you through the halls. Then, you’ll jump into Heisenberg’s location, which is much more reminiscent of Resident Evil 4, and Leon Kennedy’s ability to turn RE into an action franchise.

It’s House Beneviento, where the developers take players back to the feeling they had playing through Resident Evil 7. You have limited tools at your disposal, and there’s a constant feeling like the other shoe is about to drop. When it does, you’re attacked by a massive, ugly baby who claims to want to play, but will instead turn you into an Ethan-sized pacifier.

The Baby is disgusting, and it takes up the entire hallway. That means you’ll need to keep your wits about you to get around it. Then, it’s a mad dash to get the elevator working, but even when you’re safe, you still have to hear it one last time, as the baby wails after losing its new “friend.”

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