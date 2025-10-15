60 Games Added to Xbox’s Stream Your Game Catalog for All Game Pass Users

Last year, Xbox rolled out a new feature to make it easier to access your owned game library. The Stream Your Own Game feature lets players stream the games they own on TVs, PCs, and mobile devices. This lets you play on the go without needing a download or access to your Xbox console. At launch, just 50 titles were supported, making the library pretty limited compared to everything Xbox has to offer. Now, the Stream Your Own Game Library is getting another update that will make more games available.

When it first arrived last year, Stream Your Own Game was only available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. But one of the upsides to the recent rework of Game Pass subscriptions is that Stream Your Own Game is now available for Game Pass Essential, Premium, and Ultimate subscribers. That means many Xbox fans may be checking out the feature for the first time, making it perfect timing for Xbox to expand the catalog right alongside the release of the Xbox ROG Ally. As of October 2025, 60 more games have been added to the Stream Your Own Game catalog, as reported by True Achievements.

Every Game Added to the Xbox Game Pass Stream Your Game Library in October 2025

Unlike the general Xbox Game Pass Library, the catalog of games available to stream doesn’t necessarily get a major update every single month. And to play the games, you will need to own a copy, whether that’s through Xbox Game Pass or an individual purchase. Being added to the Stream Your Own Game library on Xbox just means that the game is available to stream if you already have access to it via your Xbox account. But if you do happen to have the games on this list, you’ll now be able to take them more easily on the go.

This month’s additions to the Stream Your Own Game library offer a pretty wide variety. You’ve got farming sims like Harvest Moon: Light Of Hope SE Complete, party games like Jackbox Party Pack 9, and horror titles like Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location. This addition expands the library of cloud-supported games, which now offers well over 200 games. To check if your favorite game has been added, here is the full list of new October additions to the Stream Your Own Game library on Xbox Game Pass:

AI: The Somnium Files Nirvana Initiative

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo

Arkanoid Eternal Battle

Art of Rally

Balan Wonderworld

Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom

Bloomyth

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions

Century: Age of Ashes

Conscript

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Educational Games for Kids

Eldgear

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Fritz – Don’t call me a chess bot

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete

Hot Rod Mayhem

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Jumanji: Wild Adventures

Late Shift

Maid of Sker

Megaton Rainfall

Metro Quester

Mudness Offroad – 4×4 Truck Car Simulator

Observer: System Redux

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Pinball FX3

Pool Blitz

Realpolitiks New Power

Richman 10

Rogue Waters

Rush Rally Origins

Sea Horizon

Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona

SongPop Party

Spacelords

SteamWorld Heist II

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Syberia – The World Before

Talisman

Tesla vs Lovecraft

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – Merry & Mischievous Edition

The Invincible

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

The Jackbox Party Starter

The Last Hero of Nostalgia

The Medium

Musynx

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone

Thymesia

Timberman VS

Touchdown Pinball

Trident’s Tale

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse

Voodoo Vince: Remastered

When the Past was Around

XIII

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

These games should now be available to stream by signing into your Xbox Game Pass account via a web browser on most mobile devices and supported smart TVs. You can browse the full catalog of Stream Your Own Game titles at the official Xbox website, which also lets you filter based on titles you already own.

