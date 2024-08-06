A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Seemingly Release Date Revealed

Earlier this summer, publisher Saber Interactive finally gave fans their first look at A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, dropping a few teaser trailers over the last few months. However, the team behind the game has been keeping the release date close to its chest, only saying that it’s set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year. Today, the PlayStation Twitter account posted a new six-second teaser for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, and officially revealed the game’s release date. Fans will be able to jump into the single-player horror adventure on October 17th.

The announcement seemingly came out of nowhere but was posted by the official PlayStation account. However, the post has since been taken down, suggesting that PlayStation may have jumped the gun slightly. That said, outside of the release date reveal, there’s not much in this update. You can see a few seconds of footage of the franchise’s famous extraterrestrial creatures, but there’s nothing else to learn in this info dump. Fortunately, the team at Saber Interactive has previously shared a few story details in an earlier trailer, giving fans a great idea of what to expect in October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we don’t know too much about the game’s story, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead features Anairis Quinones as Alex Taylor. The veteran voice actress has previously worked in video games like Fire Emblem Heroes, Street Fighter 6, Genshin Impact, and New Pokémon Snap, among many others. She’s also worked in fan-favorite anime like Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia. In A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, her character is a college student with asthma who has survived the initial attacks. The player must work alongside her boyfriend Martin to avoid the alien creatures and survive. Most likely, the character having asthma will be a key gameplay mechanic, as fans of the A Quiet Place franchise will know that the creatures react to any sound with ruthless aggression. It’s also worth noting that pre-release footage has featured Alex taking a pregnancy test, so childbirth might come into play in the gameplay. It’s also possible that it will simply be a part of Alex’s story before the aliens land, but we’ll have to wait and find out when the game launches later this year.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead launches on October 17th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.