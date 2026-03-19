Ambitious New Narrative RPG Sets Early Access Release Date (And TTRPG Fans Won’t Want to Miss It)

Many people might associate RPGs primarily with fantasy worlds, but that’s far from the only genre on offer. From sci-fi to gritty realism, RPGs span all manner of settings and styles. But one thing most players want to see in a solid RPG is the ability to influence the story with our choices. The highly anticipated next game from Cosmo D, the indie developer of Betrayal at Club Low, delivers just that. And now, we know when we’ll be able to play it for the first time.

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On March 19th, Cosmo D revealed the Early Access release date for Moves of the Diamond Hand. The game, described as a one-city-block RPG with surreal, uncanny vibes, will launch into Steam Early Access on April 13th. If you enjoy a game that immerses you in the story and lets you roll some dice, Moves of the Diamond Hand will be one to watch.

Indie RPG Moves of the Diamond Hand Launches for PC This April

Image courtesy of Cosmo D Studios

Moves of the Diamond Hand promises a “jazz-noir mystery” full of “drama, dice, and a slice.” Its story will be episodic, with new chapters released throughout its Early Access period. When it arrives on Steam, players will get to experience the first 2 chapters of the story. This should be plenty of time to experience the dice-rolling narrative gameplay and immersive sim elements that Cosmo D plans to deliver with this one.

In Moves of the Diamond Hand, players will encounter a densely packed world set in just one city block. The game puts players on a quest to join the Circus X, a legendary circus with a reputation for high-level artistry. But the circus isn’t hiring, and you’ll have to track down leads to try to figure out your “in” to join the elite ranks. But of course, you’re not the only one trying. To get a sense of the surreal, jazz-infused world on offer in this ambitious new indie RPG, you can check out the Early Access release trailer below:

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As you can see, the first-person RPG lets players explore a surreal and colorful city full of interesting characters. Along the way, you’ll roll dice to determine the impact of key decisions, which will influence the story your playthrough ultimately tells. Moves of the Diamond Hand builds on the gameplay mechanics from Cosmo D’s award-winning Betrayal at Club Low, but with deeper dice-driven elements and a broader scope.

If you enjoy TTRPG-inspired games that bring the randomness of dice rolls to CRPGs, this is one you’ll want to check out. Moves of the Diamond Hand will launch into Early Access via Steam on April 13th. At launch, the game will be priced at $19.99. It is available to wishlist now if you want a reminder when it goes live. There is also a free demo to check out if you want to see more before you commit. Best of all, said demo just got a hefty update ahead of Early Access, so it better reflects what players will encounter when the game drops.

Are you planning to check out Moves of the Diamond Hand when it releases on Steam? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!