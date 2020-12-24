Among Us Player Recreates Classic Christmas Song Using Game's Sounds

✖

A crafty Among Us player has managed to recreate the essential Christmas song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” using only sounds from the game’s many tasks and other actions. The creator who goes by UMadBroYolo on YouTube shared the creation with the Among Us community this week and has already received tons of praise for what was likely a time-consuming project. The same creator who put together this Among Us collab has a history with musical endeavors like this, so there’s a good chance you’ve heard some of their work before.

YouTuber UMadBroYolo uploaded their video this week to show what the Christmas song would sound like if it were composed of only Among Us sounds. Some Among Us scenes like eliminating other players and voting people out were interspersed throughout the remixed track to break things up.

People have been recreating songs – or creating entirely new songs – using sounds from games for a while now, but if this sort of idea or the quality of the project seems familiar, you might have heard some of UMadBroYolo’s other creations in the past. The same creator was responsible for playing “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on Fortnite’s in-game piano years ago.

In a reply to another Among Us player within the game’s subreddit, the creator said that some of the sounds had their pitches altered to hit the correct notes. UMadBroYolo also created a different and original Among Us song around a month ago using only sounds from the game, and when that project was shared, they gave some insights into how the magic happens. The process involves recording sounds from the game, importing those into a music program and, in the case of the original song, finding a “interesting beat or melody.” Next comes the recording of the video like the one you see above which is followed by editing and syncing everything up properly.

Aside from fan-made projects, Among Us and its developer InnerSloth had no shortage of news to share with players this month. The game got a surprise release on the Nintendo Switch to make the platform the first console to host the game while it was confirmed not long afterwards that Among Us would come to Xbox consoles next year. For those who haven’t had a chance to try it yet, it’s a pretty cheap game, but it’s even cheaper now thanks to an Epic Games Store sale.