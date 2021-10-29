Animal Crossing: New Horizons Disappointing News Officially Confirmed by Nintendo

Nintendo has officially confirmed some disappointing news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons as far as Animal Crossing fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are concerned. On November 5, Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ first paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise will release. And according to Nintendo, it will be the first and last paid DLC. In other words, the game is not getting any more paid DLC following Happy Home Paradise. The disappointing news doesn’t end with this though. Nintendo also confirmed the free update releasing alongside the premium DLC will also be the last major free content update. There will be more updates in the future but none that fit the bill of “major free content update.” What does this mean? Well, it means the game’s support is coming to an end.

“The free update launching on Nov. 5 will be the last major free content update,” reads the statement. “We hope that players will continue enjoying their island life in real-time and throughout the changing seasons. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise introduces a new gameplay experience in which the player joins the Paradise Planning team and helps make their client’s dream resort home become a reality. It is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and offers a distinguishing and different gameplay experience. Therefore, it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.“

Considering that Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold over 30 million copies and is still played by millions, it’s puzzling that Nintendo is already moving on from it, but not surprising. Its track record of supporting games after launch is shoddy at best.

