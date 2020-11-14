New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Has Good News for Nintendo Switch Players

✖

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update has some good news for players of the 2020 game on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. During a recent earnings call, Nintendo told its investors, all of which are over the moon about how many copies the game has sold to date, that it plans to implement more in-game events and support the game "for a long time." Of course, for a game that will likely sell 30 million copies by the end of the year, this may seem like a gimme, but Nintendo isn't well-known for supporting its games after release, including previous Animal Crossing games.

Unfortunately, Nintendo doesn't disclose how it will support the game and whether or not it will be equal to, more than, or less than the support it's shown for the game since it released back in March. All Nintendo, via president Shuntaro Furukawa, notes is that it's looking to implement more in-game events.

“The sales pace of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has eased compared to the period around its initial release, but among all our titles, this one continues to maintain high sales levels. As I mentioned in response to a previous question, this title is also driving Nintendo Switch hardware sales in Asian markets, which have relatively smaller sales numbers than the markets in Japan, the U.S., and Europe. Going forward, we will continue to implement in-game events and would like to create a situation where consumers will keep enjoying the game for a long time. This will be the first year-end sales season for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and we hope even more people will take that opportunity to purchase the game.”

H/T, Nintendo Everything.