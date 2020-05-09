Apex Legends Starts Double XP Bonus and Last Limited-Time Mode of Season 4

✖

Apex Legends kicked off this weekend the final stage of its Battle Armor Event which means this is the last limited-time game mode players can take part in for the remainder of Season 4. The Battle Armor Event has been going on for some time now shortly after the start date for Season 5 was announced, and it’s progressed through its various stages to now arrive at the final and most-armored version of the limited-time mode. For players who do the best in that mode – or any other mode – Respawn Entertainment has also turned on a Double XP bonus for those who can make it into the top five in a match.

The final stage of the Battle Armor Event trades out the purple and blues we’ve seen before for Evo Armor only, the newish armor added in the current season that awards aggressive and smart players with better shields. Everyone will drop into the game with normal Evo Armor in this limited-time mode and will have to pick fights and stay alive to level up their armor by dealing damage.

While many players are content to loot until they have better gear and then fight towards the end, this Evo Armor event awards those who scrap early on. If you don’t, you’ll end up ill-equipped for final fights.

Time to see if all those drills have paid off. The fourth and final level of the Battle Armor Event, Evo Armor, is now live through May 12 along with double Level XP for Top 5 finishes across all modes. pic.twitter.com/Bs7ZZiJIYg — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 9, 2020

“Players have been asking for this since we introduced the concept of Evo Armor, so we’re particularly excited to see how this unfolds,” Respawn said about the Evo Armor mode. “And if you want a pro-tip from me: get in fights early, or you’ll be left limping into the final circle with Level 1 armor! We’re also turning on double Level XP for Top 5 finishes across all modes during this phase.”

The bonus experience for top finishes isn’t just restricted to the Evo Armor mode either. While the post about the Evo Armor mode initially said that the bonus would apply to that mode, the tweet above clarified that the bonus experience would apply to all game modes so long as players finish in the top five spots.

Apex Legends also released two different trailers recently to preview what’s coming in Season 5. One of those was more cinematic and lore-driven while the other showed some of the big gameplay changes coming next season.

