Respawn Teases Apex Legends Expanding Beyond Battle Royale With More Games

Since its debut last year, Apex Legends has grown from an unknown entity to a household name. The Titanfall spinoff has given fans a detailed and exhilarating battle royale game, one that has continued to evolve In some unexpected ways. According to a new interview with Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier, the evolution of the game could eventually span into other forms of gameplay, beyond a traditional battle royale. As Grenier put it, the goal of Apex, beyond "maintain[ing] a quality game" is to further expand and evolve in terms of gameplay.

"The other [focus] is: how do we expand it?", Grenier told EuroGamer. "So that means new players, new platforms, and it also means new ways to play Apex."

"Right now we're a battle royale game," Grenier continued. "I think if you look into the future, we have a lot of conversations of, you know, should we expand beyond battle royale? We have this roster of legends that people love - how else can we use them? I think looking into the future, you're probably going to see the game becoming more than just a battle royale game. You see we have all these LTMs (limited time modes) and other ways to play. I think that's a great starting point."

The idea of the game branching out into other modes is definitely compelling, especially when juxtaposed with leaks from last month that suggested that an Arena mode version of the game could soon be on the way. Fans will have to wait and see what shape that takes - and what other modes could potentially be part of that. Given the fact that the game also recently added cross-play, the possibilities for fun could only continue to grow.

Apex Legends is currently in the middle of its seventh season, and it's brought some new features along with it -- including a new Legend named Horizon, and the opportunity to use vehicles within the game.

