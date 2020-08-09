This Batman PS5 Console Mock-Up Is a Must-See

✖

Custom console mock-ups are fairly popular online, and the latest PS5 concept from @XboxPope features an amazing homage to Batman. The designer shared their newest console creation on social media this weekend, and it gives the PS5 and its controller a very sleek look. Half of Batman's face appears on both the console and the controller, in a gorgeous black and blue coloration. It's a safe bet that this would be a hot seller if Sony released an official console with that design! Batman fans can see what @XboxPope's concept looks like in the images found in the Tweet below.

While the console is just a mock-up, fans of Batman should still have a lot to look forward to in the next console generation! On Friday, Rocksteady Studios released its first official teaser for an upcoming Suicide Squad game. While the title has been long-rumored, it seems that an official reveal will likely arrive at DC FanDome later this month. In addition to Suicide Squad, a new Batman game from Warner Bros. Montreal is rumored to be revealed during the FanDome event, as well. Warner Bros. Montreal is responsible for 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins.

Should a next-gen Batman game be revealed at FanDome, it will likely see release on PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X. Special edition console releases tend to happen only for exclusive games; for example, a special edition PS4 based on Marvel's Spider-Man released alongside that game. As such, fans shouldn't get too excited about the idea of a Batman PS5 console seeing an official release. Fans will just have to gaze at @XboxPope's sleek design and hope that Sony and Warner Bros. can work something out!

@XboxPope has showcased a number of console mock-ups over the last few months. Back in May, the designer revealed a mock-up of an Xbox Series X based on Halo Infinite. The design seemed to be a big hit with Halo fans, and a Halo Infinite special edition is a bit more probable given the Xbox exclusivity of the franchise.

