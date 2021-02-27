Battlefield 6: Former DICE Developer Gives Honest Response to Recent Rumors

✖

In the past several weeks, a couple of different Battlefield 6 rumors have surfaced online and made the rounds, including rumors from some very credible sources. However, according to a former DICE developer, none of these rumors are worth putting much stock into. Over on Twitter, one Battlefield fan recently asked Alan Kertz, a former DICE developer that left the studio towards the end of 2020, what they thought of all the Battlefield 6 rumors making the headlines. Responding to this inquiry, Kertz provided a candid and straight-to-the-point response, noting they've "yet to see a leak worth a damn."

Adding to this Kertz, teased that the team working on the game has some great ideas and concepts for it, all of which are better than what the leaks have been throwing around.

"I’m glad the team making Battlefield has a bigger imagination than the internets," said Kertz. "There are great ideas and concepts for the franchise from the folks working on it. No doubt."

Now, it's worth noting that we don't know what leaks and rumors Kertz has and hasn't seen. It's also unclear just how much insight he has into the game's development, but it's safe to assume it's an appreciable amount considering before leaving he was a design director working on the franchise.

As for the recent leaks and rumors, there have been many with a wide range of claims, including 128-player battles and destructive cities. As noted, many of these leaks and rumors came from credible sources, but at this point, everything you read about the game recently of the unofficial variety should be taken with a major grain of salt.

Battlefield 6 is scheduled to release sometime later this year via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.