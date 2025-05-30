8 Best Video Game Trailers That Feature Licensed Music

Much like movies and TV, video games can deliver some great trailers to promote themselves. Still, some, more often than not, use songs from their soundtracks as it does show off many aspects of a title. However, there are some cases when companies market their titles with licensed songs, many of which were not even made for the game. While it can come off cheesy, a handful of trailers do right by their choice of tunes and make magic within. In honor of that, I have put together a list of such trailers, which range from Grand Theft Auto 6 to Final Fantasy XV.

As expected, this list will not cover songs from the game’s soundtrack and made specifically for the game. However, it does not count covers (though only three on this list apply), as the originals are licensed. Without further ado, here are the eight best trailers with licensed music in no particular order.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 – “Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters

Rockstar Games certainly knows how to set the tone with its trailers, as many remember with GTA 5 and its usage of Stevie Wonder’s “Skeletons”. Case in point, the latest trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, which utilized “Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters, is a strong showing of that principle. While we still haven’t seen unedited footage of gameplay, we really get a sense of the scope of Leonida, including Vice City, as well as the relationship between the protagonists, Jason and Lucia. All that was encapsulated with “Hot Together”, as it perfectly captured the mayhem and strife the two will face head-on together, as well as gave another earworm to many viewers, myself included.

Gears of War Launch Trailer – “Mad World” by Gary Jules

Unlike the other games on this list, Gears of War wasn’t yet a series, nor as big as it was now. In fact, for many, their first impression of the once-Xbox exclusive cover shooter was from the launch trailer. Featuring a cover of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World” by Gary Jules, the trailer, directed by Joseph Kosinski (who also did the DOOM trailer), saw protagonist Marcus Fenix walk the ruins of Sera before coming face-to-face with the Locust. The desolate cityscape and feeling of bravery through fear are palpable in every inch of the trailer. It’s an all-time classic that many still remember seeing on TV back in 2006. Even still, the song was used two times for Gears of War 3 and has been a staple for fans ever since, thanks in part to the trailer.

Assassin’s Creed Revelations E3 2011 Trailer – “Iron” by Woodkid

Even if it is regarded as one of the weakest in the series, Assassin’s Creed Revelations still had a lot of good things going for it. One such element was its E3 trailer, which featured Woodkid’s “Iron” and played over protagonist Ezio’s fight against the Byzantine Templars. With visions of Altair around him, the CGI trailer showcases the wisened warrior in combat, all with the dulcet beats in the background. It didn’t need gameplay or dialogue to get its point across; it just did its magic, with “Iron” acting as the perfect backdrop with its low rhythmic beats and roaring orchestral flair. It won numerous awards and has been a staple for fans looking to reminisce on the olden days of Assassin’s Creed.

DOOM (2016) Fight Like Hell Cinematic Trailer- “New Noise” by Refused

When you think of DOOM’s reboot, there’s one thing many consider it the best at: its music. The shredding guitars and heavy metal attitude fit the demonic run and gun you’ll do plenty of in the games. So, it’s mighty impressive that all of that could be felt within its live-action Fight Like Hell trailer, made even better by using Refused’s “New Noise”. The spirit of DOOM was captured excellently by director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), from the fast-paced gunplay and ultra-violent aesthetic. It captured the world of the series better than even the 2005 DOOM film did, as well as showed promise that the reboot would be worth it for fans, which it ended up doing.

Final Fantasy XV Reclaim Your Throne Trailer – “Stand by Me” by Florence + The Machine

Despite the many changes made to Final Fantasy XV in its long development cycle, one of the best decisions they could’ve made was to bring on Florence + The Machine for songs. The best example of this is featured in the Reclaim Your Throne trailer, where the band, led by Florence Welch, covered the classic song “Stand by Me”. Featured prominently in the second half of the trailer, it provided a grand juxtaposition between the intense action and story to the brotherly companionship of protagonist Noctis and his friends. Already vastly different from the turn-based combat Final Fantasy was known for, it showcased that, even still, the camaraderie will be ever-present, and the song will definitely be stuck in your head for long after that.

Fallout 76 Reveal Trailer – “Take Me Home (Country Roads)” by Spank

Fallout has always been a beacon for some great classic songs. From “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” or “It’s All Over But The Crying”, there are tons of jams from the post-apocalyptic RPG series. However, one of the best uses of a licensed song in a trailer actually goes to its multiplayer outing with Fallout 76, as its Reveal Trailer used a cover version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home (Country Roads)”. Sung by doo-wop group Spank, we got a good glimpse of West Virginia, where the game takes place, and the diverse biomes within it. It told a story of rebuilding and how those after will pick up what was left off. It’s simple, effective, and got the job done (at least before launch), as well as a great upbeat rendition of “Take Me Home (Country Roads)”.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain E3 2014 Trailer – “Nuclear” by Mike Oldfield

Game director Hideo Kojima has always (and still does) have an ear for great trailer music. The marketing for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain had plenty of solid songs, but none quite captured it as well as Mike Oldfield’s “Nuclear”, used in the E3 2014 trailer. The guitar riffs and scratchy vocals fit the espionage war themes perfectly, especially with the flow of Kojima’s editing style. “Nuclear”, outside of the apt name, is a song with charged emotions and depth, and it’s used rather well here both as an action-suited segway and a metaphor for Venom Snake’s well-being. War isn’t pretty, and the trailer made sure to showcase that theme with its visual style and tone, which are very beholden to the final product.

Dishonored 2 E3 2016 Gameplay Trailer – “Gold Dust Woman” by Fleetwood Mac

The Dishonored series, crafted by Bethesda’s Arkane Studios, already stood out from the crowd with its stylized graphics and great stealth-action gameplay. So why not go all in and put a rock version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Gold Dust Woman” for Dishonored 2‘s E3 trailer? While it’s unknown who sang the cover, its spin on the classic track worked wonderfully with showing off new protagonist Emily Kaldwin and her killer new powers. Meanwhile, it helped display just how much bigger and better the sequel could be, both in scale and scope. While it didn’t win as many accolades as its predecessor, making “Gold Dust Woman” work in a different genre is a win in itself.