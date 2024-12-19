Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombie Actors Seemingly Recast

During a zombie apocalypse, everyone needs protection, even the actors. Those who’ve tracked Activision’s artificial intelligence development for a while will find this unsurprising. A spokesperson from the company has seemingly confirmed that the actors from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies have been recast. This update comes after a rumor claiming nearly all the voice actors attached to Black Ops 6 Zombies have quit the game due to the lack of protection against AI, with the company’s use being a topic of discussion recently.

In a recent Game Developer article, an Activision spokesperson stated, “We respect the personal choice of these performers. Out of respect for all parties, we won’t add new commentary about the ongoing negotiations with SAG-AFTRA. We look forward to a mutually beneficial outcome as soon as possible”. It’s important to note that this recasting took place after SAG-AFTRA went on strike in July, which dealt primarily with the lack of AI protection against guild members.

Activision has seemingly confirmed they’ve recast their voice actors.

Players have questioned the voice actors’ presence since the new updates for Black Ops 6 rolled out, with many noting that returning characters such as William Peck and Samatha Maxis sounded different. When the title launched, actors Zeke Alton and Julie Nathanson were attached to their respective roles but Alton doesn’t appear in the credits. As for Nathanson and several other named performers, their names are not credited to their characters (Samatha Maxis appears in the title as an AI character named S.A.M.).

Many noted Peck’s voice performance change from the Black Ops 6 trailer in August before its launch to the in-game appearance in November. Game Developer was able to get in touch with actor Zeke Alton on reprising the role of Peck. He stated:

“To the best of my knowledge, that performance is not [mine]…It’s their character and they can do with it what they please. My only concern is for my brand as a performer. Fans of the game have reached out to me because the lack of crediting [of the replacement actor] implies that it may still be me which unfairly represents my abilities as a performer”.

Activision’s voice actors ran into a bit of murky water, given the terms and conditions surrounding the recent SAG-AFTRA strike. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was in development before the strike, which means it doesn’t qualify under violation of the Interactive Media Agreement. There is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the details surrounding the company’s take on the strike, as the actors may have been offered a daily contract to return to their roles.