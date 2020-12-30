Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Give Players One Final Bonus for 2020

✖

Treyarch Studios teased not long ago that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone weren’t quite finished with their bonuses for players just yet, and this week. To make good on that tease, one last bonus was announced this week to help players usher in the new year with twice the experience to be earned in both games. The last Double XP event for 2020 is set to begin on December 31st and will continue until January 4th with the event starting and ending at 10 a.m. PT on each day, respectively.

The Double XP event in Black Ops Cold War that’s starting soon is one we’ve already seen many times in that game since its launch from months ago and is one that Warzone players have seen many times over. The games just ended a similar bonus experience event not long ago for the holidays with only a short break between that one and the one that’s starting up soon. Double the experience for weapons and sometimes even for the games’ battle passes is often tied to these sorts of events as well, but it seems that’s not the case this time with only players’ earned level experience getting boosted for the next couple of days.

Let’s end 2020 with a bang. Everyone gets 2XP in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone all weekend long, starting on New Year’s Eve. pic.twitter.com/UdC3dsxomb — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 29, 2020

This event also follows another one of Black Ops Cold War’s routine playlist updates that added another game mode made popular by Modern Warfare. Prior to that, a larger update that had a set of patch notes to look over was released on December 22nd, but given how most people are on holiday breaks right now, don’t expect more sizable updates like those to be released until we’re in the new year.

As for what the new year might hold for Black Ops Cold War, players have some idea of what’s coming thanks to probable leaks and insights into what might be in the game’s future. One image from Black Ops Cold War featuring a flamethrower weapon has players concerned that such a weapon might come to the game later on while we also got some hints about what the game’s next big map might be like.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s Double XP events start on December 31st and end on January 4th.