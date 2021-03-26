Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update May Nerf Your Favorite Gun

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch Studios has announced a new mid-Season 2 gun balance update that will go live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC next week. Right now, the finer details of the patch haven't been divulged, but we do know the weapons that will be targeted. In addition to general LMG adjustments and a buff to launchers across the board, the update will make tweaks to 11 different weapons, including some of the most dominant in the current meta.

For now, it remains to be seen what weapons will get nerfs and which will get buffs and at the moment it's unclear if this update will impact Warzone. If the update will impact Warzone, it's not mentioned, which suggests it won't.

The most notable guns included are probably the MAC-10 and the FFAR 1, which are pretty prominent in the current meta. Meanwhile, some of the guns below aren't getting much use in the current meta, which suggests they will be the ones to get buffs.

Speaking of nerfs and buffs, players -- from pro to casual -- have been taking to social media en masse to complain about the current AUG meta and demand a nerf. However, so far, there's been no word of the OP gun getting nerfed.

Tuning scheduled for the following weapons next week: • LC10

• AK-74u

• MAC-10

• KSP 45

• Milano 821

• Krig 6

• FFAR 1

• Groza

• Magnum

• 1911

• RPG-7

• LMG adjustments

• Launchers buffed against Flak Jacket in Hardcore + more Full patch notes coming on Monday. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 25, 2021

