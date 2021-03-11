✖

Is Call of Duty: Warzone blowing up Verdansk today? Well, it's what some Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players think is going to happen, but all of the evidence points to this being wrong. It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone is getting ready to destroy Verdansk, and replace it with a new map. Further, it looks like nukes and zombies are involved. That said, it doesn't look like this is happening today. While the game's one-year anniversary is this week, and while Google claimed the event was happening today, the bulk of evidence points to April 22, or in other words, the end of Season 2.

From VGC to Tom Henderson, all of the great Call of Duty sources have spent this morning reassuring COD fans that the event isn't happening today. Further, this should be obvious because the event isn't ready yet.

The event is said to involve a zombie takeover, and before this happens, the zombies currently invading the map need to spread out across the map. Right now, they are mostly contained to Shipwreck.

Not sure why people still keep tweeting me about the new Warzone map coming "this week". It will come at the start of Season 3. Zombies still need to invade the entire Warzone map. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 11, 2021

Of course, if the long-awaited map-destroying Warzone event happens today, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. However, don't count on it. Not only do all unofficial sources agree it's not happening today, but Activision and Raven Software haven't suggested or teased anything for today.

