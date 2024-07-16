College Football 25: How to Graduate Early in Road to Glory

EA Sports College Football 25 is finally here and players are diving into modes like Road to Glory to check out all the changes Electronic Arts has made to the first game in the franchise in more than a decade. For the uninitiated, Road to Glory is a mode where EA Sports College Football 25 players create their own college athlete and lead him through his collegiate career. In the mode, players have complete control over everything their student-athlete does, including studying, practicing, and, of course, playing on gameday. However, if you play your cards right, you can actually skip the whole studying part during your senior year, giving you even more time to prepare for the NFL.

How to Skip Your Senior Year Academics in College Football 25

Colorado’s Travis Hunter catching the ball in EA Sports College Football 25.

During each week of a Road to Glory save, you’ll have a few energy bars to spend on various activities, including academics. At the start of your freshman season, you’ll be sent an update that says you can graduate early if you’re able to maintain a high enough Grade Point Average. All you need to do is keep your GPA above 3.8 during your first three years of school and you can wrap up the student part of your collegiate experience and focus completely on playing football. In the words of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones, “We ain’t come to play school!”

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to maintain that 3.8 GPA. In our experience, as long as you put at least one of your energy points into studying each week before exams, you’ll mostly get there. Any time you’re sent a decision via your cell phone, you’ll want to pick the option that puts the most points into studying. You can toss extra points in if you want to make sure, but you’ll know at a glance how close you are to the threshold, so it’s not tough to keep it above 3.8.

Once your third year is up, you’ll notice the academics section of your Weekly Agenda will say “Graduated.” That means you don’t need to spend any more points studying and can instead turn your full focus to the field and win that Heisman Trophy for your school.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.