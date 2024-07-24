Concord Will Not Have a Battle Pass

Since its official unveiling at May’s PlayStation Showcase, Concord has been trying to drum up excitement. First, the team at Firewalk Studios held a closed beta for the hero shooter that wrapped up on July 14th, and the open beta just finished over the weekend. With all of that data, the Concord developers took to Twitter to explain some of the most common questions fans had during the two betas. One of the most important questions Firewalk answered dealt with its post-launch content plans. We’ve known that Concord would be adding weekly story content, but Firewalk specifically addressed questions about a Battle Pass. Thankfully, Concord will skip that feature.

On one hand, it’s not too surprising to see Concord announce that it won’t have a season pass. After all, Firewalk’s hero shooter isn’t a free-to-play title. Players need to drop $40 to even get into the game. Many paid games don’t include Battle Passes players have to spend extra money on, though it has started to creep into games like NBA 2K24. With that in mind, it is a little strange that Concord isn’t taking that track to maximize its potential profits, though the goodwill earned by not including a paid Battle Pass might be worth it if Concord becomes a success.

Firewalk specifically says in its Twitter response that it “will be introducing new Freegunners, maps, modes, and more through regular post-launch seasons and updates available to all players at no additional cost.” If the team sticks to that, fans won’t need to spend money on anything needed to play the game after their initial purchase. Of course, the team may add paid cosmetics over time. Firewalk did say it was planning to drop a post-launch roadmap soon, so we’ll hopefully know those answers shortly.

The rundown of questions also revealed that Concord will launch with 16 Freegunners and won’t include a solo free-for-all mode. The latter might be added down the line, but Firewalk is focused on 5v5 combat for now. The hero shooter will also launch with 12 maps and an even more robust progression system than players saw in the beta.

Concord is scheduled to launch on August 23rd for PlayStation 5 and PC. As mentioned, the team plans to share its post-launch roadmap relatively soon, so keep your eyes peeled for further information.