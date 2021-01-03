Cyberpunk 2077 Player Discovers Gameplay Detail You Probably Missed

✖

A Cyberpunk 2077 player over on Reddit has discovered a new gameplay detail that many PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia players probably missed. Cyberpunk 2077 isn't Red Dead Redemption 2 in terms of brimming with smaller details that will amaze you, but it's no slouch in this regard either. The game's bugs and performance issues in many cases have blinded players to the smaller and appreciable details of the game. For example, V ducks when on bikes to avoid collisions when possible.

While it's possible you already noticed this finer detail, it seems to have gone unnoticed by many, hence why it quickly shot to the top of the Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page this week. And it also looks like many players are impressed with the detail and the work that goes into the finer touches like this.

Meanwhile, others have suggested this further bolsters the theory that this game was rushed to release. The thinking here is that if some departments of CD Projekt Red were thinking about and realizing small details like this, while other parts of the game seemingly cut corners, it suggests there isn't a lack of attention to detail, but a lack of time. Of course, this is just a theory, but when you see this level of attention to detail alongside how cars spawn in the game, it does paint a picture of a team that needed just a little bit more time.

Details like this are far from game-changers, but it's this attention to detail the rest of the game would greatly benefit from. These findings isolated aren't extremely noteworthy, but altogether details like this enhance the experience substantially.

