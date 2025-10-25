D&D Is Shutting Down Its Failed VTT Experiment, And Fans Know Exactly What Should Come Next

When Dungeons & Dragons first announced its mysterious Project Sigil in 2022, it was entirely clear what it would be. Part virtual tabletop, part 3D sandbox, Sigil released in February of this year. And even after beta testing and previews, it never became entirely clear how Sigil would fit into the D&D ecosystem. Soon after launching the VTT, Wizards of the Coast went through a wave of layoffs that impacted the Sigil team. Many presumed it was the beginning of the end for Sigil, and now, the 3D VTT’s shutdown is official.

In a social media post on October 24th, D&D Beyond confirmed that the Sigil VTT is shutting down next year. According to an extensive blog post explaining the decision, the development team “couldn’t sustain the level of ongoing development support” required to keep Sigil running. The 3D D&D sandbox will officially shut down in just about a year, in October 2026. Until then, those still using Sigil can expect a few bonuses to thank them for supporting the project.

Project Sigil Is Officially Dead, But Players Are Getting Some Freebies In Return

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

I think it’s safe to say no one is surprised to see Sigil shutting down. Although it had beautiful graphics, its use case never really solidified. In a market with plenty of excellent 3rd party virtual tabletops, Sigil didn’t feel like it offered anything players hadn’t already found elsewhere. But for those who have invested time and energy in the official Dungeons & Dragons 3D VTT, Wizards has shared details for what’s coming now through the full shutdown in October 2026.

Players who used Sigil even once through a Master Tier subscription will get 6 months of Master Tier subscription credit. This is a thank you for using the VTT and should be credited to eligible accounts by November 7th. So, if you played around in the virtual sandbox, your next 6 months of D&D Beyond Master Tier access are free, whether you have an active subscription or not.

The VTT will be available in its current form through October 2026, so everything you’ve crafted in the game will be available until then. Anyone who received digital Sigil rewards, such as the Sigil Gold Dragon Digital Mini for pre-orders of the 2024 Core Rulebook bundle, will get a D&D Beyond digital dice set. All D&D Beyond users will also get a new character sheet backdrop as a general thank you and apology for shutting down Sigil so quickly after launch.

D&D Fans Don’t Want a New Official VTT, They Want Support for Ones They Already Love

In response to the post with the official news, most D&D fans haven’t really expressed much surprise or disappointment. Although some enjoyed playing in the sandbox, Sigil never really took off. Instead, players want to see Wizards invest in something the community is actually asking for. Mixed in with a few calls for Baldur’s Gate 4, it’s pretty clear players have a preferred VTT, one they’d like to see D&D partner with instead of crafting their own.

Moved to Foundry years ago an never looked back.

Just partner with them, please. — InternetOzzy (@InternetOzzy) October 24, 2025

As @InternetOzzy notes, many D&D players have been using the popular Foundry VTT for years. Several fans are asking D&D to partner officially with this beloved VTT rather than try again to develop its own 3D model. The 2D Maps VTT will remain available on D&D Beyond, at least as far as we know, but it’s unclear whether another experiment is coming.

The post about the Sigil shutdown notes that what the team has learned from Sigil “will guide how we approach future digital tools.” But the problem is, this wasn’t a tool many fans needed. With excellent VTTs already out there, smoother integration of official D&D materials into beloved systems might be a better move for players.

While some want to see a partnership with something like Foundry, others just want to see Wizards sink more money into creating new source material for 5e. With 2025’s roadmap rounding out, it’s likely we’ll start to get some info on what’s next for Dungeons & Dragons soon enough. But for now, we know that Sigil will not be moving forward.

