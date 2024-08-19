EA Sports College Football 25 Launches New Minor Patch, Here’s What it Does

EA Sports College Football 25 has been a major hit for developer Electronic Arts. That’s unsurprising given fans have been waiting for the franchise to return to video game consoles for about a decade. While EA has given the old NCAA Football franchise a name change and facelift, the thrill of playing virtual college football remains as strong as ever. That said, College Football 25 still has a few issues that need ironing out. A week ago, the team dropped the first major patch and revealed that another massive patch is coming alongside the start of the college football season. However, a minor patch that appears to fix a few lingering issues players were having with College Football 25 went live today.

Unfortunately, Electronic Arts doesn’t publish patch notes for these minor updates. That makes figuring out what’s actually changed a community effort. Fortunately, the users on the official College Football 25 subreddit have come together to uncover all of the changes in the August 19th update. Of course, it’s worth noting that these changes are technically unofficial, though the community has confirmed through multiple players that these updates are in College Football 25. While fans might find more changes over the next few days, here’s what they’ve uncovered so far:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Able to change positions for Freshman after they’ve been recruited

Scheme playbook glitch fix

Disappearing scoreboard bug fix

Rotating annual non-conference games fix

Simulation scoreboard fix

The scoreboard bug was particularly annoying because players were losing their scoreboard during gameplay, making it tough to know how much time was left on the clock. The bug could be triggered by looking at your play during the pre-snap, which means it was happening often to affected players. The position change bug might’ve been even worse because you couldn’t change positions for your incoming athletes, a key tactic for college coaches.

As mentioned, we know that EA is targeting another major patch for the start of the college football season. Technically, the season kicks off this coming weekend, but EA will likely wait for August 29th, the real start date for most of the country. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for that update, as Electronic Arts will likely try to give fans something exciting to kick off the season.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.