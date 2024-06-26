EA Sports Details the "Sights and Sounds" of College Football 25

Yesterday, the developers at Electronic Arts revealed the 25 toughest places to play in EA Sports College Football 25. However, that was only the beginning of what EA is calling "Rankings Week." Over the next few days, the dev team will reveal the rankings for the top teams in EA Sports College Football 25, giving players their first look at which teams will dominate on the gridiron. Before those drops, the developers wanted to explain all of the "sights and sounds" players can expect from EA Sports College Football 25 in a new deep dive. EA knows that "every team is someone's favorite team," and wants to do right by those fans, even if they root for a smaller school.

The new blog didn't provide a full breakdown of what to expect from every school, but it did make it clear that EA is serious about covering as many teams as possible in the franchise's first game since 2013. For example, the team spent as much time talking about creating a replication of Clemson's "The Hill" run-out as it did discussing the steps taken to recreate Louisiana-Lafayette running through a banner as it enters the field. College Football 25 might not get everything into the game for this first season, but it's certainly going to try.

While this year's version won't include the fan-favorite Mascot mode, College Football 25 will have 50 total mascots, including "10 real animals representing their schools." That's right, OU fans. Boomer and Sooner will both run out onto the field and are modeled all the way down to the "OU" on their hooves. That attention to detail is what Electronic Arts is trying to make its calling card. Fans know their school inside and out and EA is doing everything it can to stay true to the gameday experience we see at college stadiums every week.

Of course, fans will also notice new wrinkles in College Football 25, including new Turnover props that have been popping up over the last several years. That includes the turnover chainsaw and Colorado's turnover throne that head coach Deion Sanders introduced last year. There are also over 150 stadiums in the game this year, many of which were visited by the team during development. The team also showed off some of the hundreds of uniforms in the game, including UCF's fan-favorite Space U jerseys from the 2023-24 season. And that's not even getting into crowd chants, fight songs, or the Surrender Cobra. That and much more are all included, making this one of the most accurate representations of the sport we've ever seen.

EA Sports College Football 25 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Remember, if you purchase one of the deluxe editions, you'll pick up three days of early access.