EA Sports FC 25 UEFA Dreamchasers: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 fans have been enjoying the two-week FUT Birthday promo in Ultimate Team, but the wheel is about to turn to a new promo. Recently, it was leaked that a brand-new promo for the franchise is coming called UEFA Dreamchasers. As usual, leaker accounts on social media have begun sharing hints and teasers about which players are coming and a few big names are coming down the pike. Here is the full breakdown of the leaked list of players and when to expect UEFA Dreamchasers in FC 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EA FC 25 UEFA Dreamchasers Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from popular FC 25 Twitter accounts FUT Sheriff and FIFATradingRomania. Both leakers have a long history of posting FC leaks and have consistently been proven right.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Dreamchaser Players

Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

Ousmane Dembele – PSG (SBC)

Alexia Putellas – Barcelona

Leaked Road to the Finals Players

Ben White – Arsenal

Davide Frattesi – Inter Milan

Maximilian Beier – Dortmund

Dayot Upamecano – Bayern Munich

Kasper Høgh – Bodo/Glimt

Wilson Odobert – Tottenham

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that EA may hold some of these players back for a mini-release or SBC mid-way through the promo week. Don’t be surprised if every player listed above isn’t available when the promo launches.

It’s also worth noting that those RTTF players can upgrade based on their team’s real-world performance in the European tournaments. That makes them even more valuable as a few of them will likely become much better cards over the next few weeks.

We also know that Franz Beckenbauer is coming back to the game when this promo starts. The German Icon hasn’t been in an FC game for several years now, so getting him back is going to be a treat for fans of der Kaiser.

When Does UEFA Dreamchasers Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, UEFA Dreamchasers will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on March 21st at 1:00 PM ET. We don’t know if this week’s promo will last two weeks like FUT Birthday did, but it doesn’t seem like one the developers would stretch out. Most likely, we’ll get another new promo on March 28th.