EA Sports FC 26 Leak Reveals Disappointing Draft News

Developer EA Sports has not officially announced FC 26, but that hasn’t stopped leakers from sharing potential changes and updates for the yearly soccer game. While these leaks could turn out to be false, they do give a window into what EA Sports might be targeting this year. Recently, leakers revealed that FC 26 may bring Tournaments back to Ultimate Team, which is great news for veteran fans of the mode. However, a new leak about Draft mode isn’t as rosy.

Again, it’s important to stress that this leak has not been confirmed by EA Sports. That said, leaker FGZ has proven to be a relatively reliable source in the past. They don’t get everything correct, but their track record is pretty solid at this point. Still, you’ll want to take this leak with a hefty grain of salt until we hear official word from the developer.

FGZ claims that fans should not expect any changes to Draft mode. That’s disappointing news for fans of the mode who were hoping to see an overhaul in FC 26. The mode hasn’t seen any substantial changes in years, leaving it feeling stagnant. That’s especially frustrating because it’s one of the easiest ways to try out high-priced cards before spending hard-earned Coins to buy them off the market.

Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll be waiting at least another year until EA Sports makes any changes to the mode. It’d be great to at least see a rewards refresh, but it doesn’t sound like we’re getting that either. Hopefully, that means we’ll see updates for other modes instead.

From a previous FGZ leak, we know that the team is making changes to FUT Champs. Like most leaks, we don’t know too many details about what those changes will be, only that a new casual system is coming alongside the more competitive side of Champs.

FGZ also recently shared that EA is working on getting goalkeeper Evolutions into FC 26. Goalkeepers were given PlayStyles in FC 25, putting them on par with outfield players; however, we have not had a way to evolve goalkeepers this year. FGZ claims it’s currently being tested by the team and might be a new feature for FC 26, which would be welcome news for Evolution fans.

Fortunately, it shouldn’t be too much longer before we get official word about many of these features from EA Sports. The team generally starts to reveal information about the new game during the summer, most often in July. While they will likely tease some of this info out over a few weeks to keep fan excitement as high as possible, we should know any major changes coming to FC 26 in the next few months.

While we wait for official word about FC 26 from EA, FC 25 is in the thick of the annual Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team. This celebration of the year in soccer is filled with high-rated players in packs, making it a great time to hop back in.