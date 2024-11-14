The Game Awards 2024 Nominations To Be Announced Very Soon

The Game Awards have set their nomination announcement date, and it’s coming up very soon. The show, pioneered by game journalist Geoff Keighley, is approaching its 10th anniversary, the first version premiering in 2014 after splitting from VGX and the Spike Video Game Awards. This year, the awards will be presented at the Peacock Theater on December 12 and now, we’ll be able to know who’s in attendance. Shared on X (formerly Twitter), Geoff Keighley confirmed the announcement date of the Game Awards 2024 nominations as Monday, November 18. The showcase will be live streamed at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT on the official YouTube and Twitch page for The Game Awards.

Last year, the big winner at The Game Awards was the massively-successful RPG Baldur’s Gate III. It bested titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Resident Evil 4. In fact, Baldur’s Gate III took home six awards, including Best Performance (Neil Newbon as Astarion) and Game of the Year.

As for what may be nominated this year, there are a few front-runners in the race. There is the smash-hit indie darling Black Myth: Wukong, which broke tons of Steam records upon it’s debut. Another is the fan-favorite platformer Astro Bot, which delivered a hefty amount of PlayStation references and throwbacks much like it’s predecessor, Astro’s Playroom, did for the PS5’s launch. Finally, there’s the much-acclaimed RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio, which continued ATLUS’ reign over the turn-based narrative scene (after Persona 5 and Shin Megami Tensei V), now with a fantasty twist. Other titles that could be up for Game of the Year include Silent Hill 2, Helldivers II, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Game Awards. At it’s inaugural show, Dragon Age: Inquisition was crowned the Game of the Year. Now, it’s sequel, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, has a chance to show off in a few areas like Best RPG and Best Narrative, though the game had a mixed reception upon release. As The Game Awards have grown, more awards were added like Best Adaptation, as well as bigger additions like the Game Awards Orchestra.

Of course, one of the key draws to The Game Awards is the game reveals. While one of the most famous was the reveal of Persona 5‘s Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, there have been some notable announcements like the re-reveal of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Judas. Furthermore, just last year, SEGA teased five new remakes of classics including Golden Axe and Jet Set Radio. Needless to say, there’s a lot to look forward to with The Game Awards and it all starts this Monday.

The Game Awards 2024 will livestream on YouTube and Twitch on December 12 at 4:30pm PT/ 7:30pm ET/ 12:30am GMT. Voting will also be open to the public on the official website after the nomination announcement on November 18 at 9am PT/ 12pm ET/ 5pm GMT