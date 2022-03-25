GameStop Makes Popular Co-Op Game Just $2

A popular co-op game is now only $2, courtesy of GameStop. For a while, physical game deals absolutely trounced digital deals. Slowly but surely, this is changing, but brick-and-mortar retailers still offer some deals you don’t see on the PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store, or the Nintendo eShop. The only mainstream digital marketplace rivaling some of GameStop’s best discounts is Steam, but it’s not Steam that just made one of the best co-op games of the last few years just $2, it’s GameStop. More specifically, GameStop has made Unravel Two just $2.

What’s the catch? Well, there are a few. For one, this is a limited-time deal. How small this window is, we don’t know, but eventually, the game will return to its $20 price point. The second catch is that the deal is limited to a digital Origin code, which means if you’re on Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox One — any platform the game is available on that isn’t PC — you’re out of luck.

For those that don’t know: Unravel Two debuted back in 2018 — via developer Coldwood Interactive and publisher EA — as a sequel to 2016’s Unravel. It was widely held as one of the best co-op games of its year. Below, you can read more about it and check out its official reveal trailer:

“When you cut ties to the past, new bonds form. In Unravel Two, create a Yarny of your very own,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Then build relationships with other Yarnys in local co-op or as a single player, fostering friendship and support as you journey together. Begin your adventure in a cold and imposing land, then watch your surroundings blossom with new life as you chase the spark of adventure. Dive into an immersive story filled with energy, exuberance, inspiration – even monsters. Approach every challenge with positivity and fearlessness to awaken the world around you, and discover an unbreakable bond between friends.”

