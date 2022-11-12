Gears of War Creator Wants Chris Pratt to Stay Away from Netflix Adaptations

Game developer Cliff Bleszinski doesn't want MCU actor Chris Pratt to come anywhere near the Gears of War adaptations in the works over at Netflix, the game creator said this week. Bleszinski's comments followed Netflix's announcement that it would be working with The Coalition to develop a live-action film and an adult animated series. No casting announcements for these projects have been announced at this time, so there's no word yet on any specific talent that'll be involved in the Gears of War movie and series.

Bleszinski, the lead designer on the first three Gears of War games who's largely credited with the creation and direction of the series, shared his comments about Pratt and the Gears of War projects on Twitter this week. He first offered commentary on Dave Bautista's push to be in the projects (Bleszinski, like many others, is in favor of Bautista playing Marcus) before saying that Pratt shouldn't be part of the adaptations.

Oh and keep Chris Pratt away from the Gears franchise, please, FFS. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 7, 2022

Some were in agreement, but others offered a counterpoint: what if Pratt played one of the Carmine brothers? Or, what if Pratt played all of the Carmine brothers? Bleszinski joked that perhaps that might work.

Bleszinski said in another tweet that he was not asked to be a producer on the projects, so with seemingly no attachment to these Netflix adaptations, he's voicing his opinion rather than saying what is or isn't going to happen.

In recent months, Pratt has come under scrutiny for his alleged attendance at a controversial church which he said he didn't actually attend. With Pratt playing Mario in Nintendo's upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, some have also criticized Pratt's take on the character by saying that it's simply Pratt's voice as Mario rather than anything unique, and those criticisms have perhaps not inspired confidence in any other animated role Pratt might take on. Bleszinski did not expand on why he felt Pratt shouldn't be involved with Netflix's Gears of War ambitions.

Netflix has not currently announced release windows for the movie and animates series nor has it said anything about talent that'll be cast in these productions.