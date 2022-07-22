GTA Online Making Some Long-Awaited Changes

Rockstar Games is making some long-awaited changes to GTA Online with the new and upcoming The Criminal Enterprises update, which was just announced yesterday. Following yesterday's announcement, Rockstar Games has gone ahead and released more details about the update and what players of the GTA 5 online mode on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can expect. And what can be anticipated are some much-needed changes and improvements.

Of course, the update is injecting the game with new content, but for the purpose of this article, we are focusing on the quality-of-life improvements being made. Some of these changes involve griefers. More specifically, there will be a new anti-grief option to ghost players driving in the wrong direction. "A new anti-grief Ghosting option to ghost players driving in the wrong direction" is the specific language used by Rockstar Games.

More on griefing, Rockstar Games has relayed word that Kill/Death statistic will no longer be impacted by kills made in Freemode. According to Rockstar Games, this should "reduce instances of griefing" as going forward the ratio will only be affected by kills scored in competitive gameplay."

Players will now also be able to jog in buildings rather than be forced to walk. Meanwhile, players will now be able to eat snacks and use armor right from the weapon wheel.

Lastly, and this may be the most notable, the number of ownable properties is going to increase from eight to ten, giving players up to an extra garage vehicle spaces. This is something the game really needed as most players have maxed out the property and garage limits.

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. For more details on the update, check out the Rockstar Newswire post for it. In the meantime, for more coverage on not just GTA Online specifically, but all Grand Theft Auto coverage, click here.