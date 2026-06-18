Rockstar Games Reveals New Look at GTA 6

Alongside announcing the GTA 6 pre-order date and revealing the official cover art for the game, Rockstar Games has revealed a new look at the upcoming open-world crime game. Unfortunately, there is no new trailer, and there is no word on when this new trailer will arrive, though next week alongside the launch of pre-orders seems highly likely. Before this possibility, there is a new screenshot of the game, and this new screenshot shows off the primary location of GTA 6, which is Vice City, the series’ fictional take on Vice City. The image shows Vice City at night, complete with a famous Florida sunset. As you may know, this is the second game in the series to be set in this location, following 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

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On top of releasing the aforementioned key art and the new screenshot of Vice City below, Rockstar Games has provided some new promotional art for the game as well, featuring its two protagonists: Jason and Lucia. This can also be seen below, but it does not reveal anything noteworthy, other than further confirming there is some type of romance between the two main characters, but we already knew this. Meanwhile, a short video version of the screenshot of Vice City can be seen here.

GTA 6 Trailer #3

As noted, there is no word on what Grand Theft Auto fans really want, which is GTA 6 trailer #3. That said, surely Rockstar Games is going to want to generate hype for pre-orders with a new trailer, all of which will pump its numbers on the stock market, right in time for the next earnings call of its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. To this end, a trailer right before pre-orders go live would make sense, but at the same time, the game doesn’t need any hype to sell pre-orders, so perhaps Rockstar Games will keep its barrel dry for now. Even before all of this, though, there was reason to suspect trailer #3 was imminent.

As for the first gameplay trailer, trailer #3 is unlikely to be this. What is more likely, based on past Rockstar Games marketing, is that the next trailer will be another cinematic trailer with story details, and then the first gameplay trailer will release in late summer.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.