Rockstar Games Parent Company Responds to GTA San Andreas and Vice City Rumors

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has responded to the recent rumors that GTA 3, GTA San Andreas, and GTA Vice City are getting the remaster/remake treatment on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, Take-Two Interactive didn't have much to say about the rumors, but what is notable is that they declined to debunk them, suggesting there could be legs to the rumors that began surfacing last month.

The comment came during Take-Two Interactive's recent earnings call, which included news that GTA 5 passed another major sales milestone. During the earnings call with investors and analysts, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about the rumors and what the company's perspective is on remasters or remakes of older GTA games.

“It’s a great, encouraging question,” said Zelnick. “I’m kinda inclined to leave it more as a statement than a question, and any update on our release schedule will come from Rockstar Games.”

Now, this non-answer is interesting for a variety of reasons. The most obvious reason is that a non-answer is usually an indication that there's something to the question. If Take-Two Interactive had no plans for these older GTA games, it would likely say as much. That said, it's also possible Zelnick wasn't prepared to answer the question and thus quickly came up with a non-answer. And of course, it's also possible there's nothing to this. However, while GTA fans are infamous for making something out of nothing, this really isn't an example of that.

According to many of the aforementioned rumors, the remasters/remakes of these games aren't just in development, but on the horizon. In other words, we may be hearing about them and playing them sooner rather than later. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

