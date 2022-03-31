Halo Co-Creator Praises TV Series

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto had some kind words for the new TV series airing on Paramount+. The Halo series has already received a positive reception from critics and although some fans have mixed feelings, they’ve also been relatively open-minded to the show’s take on the iconic game franchise. The Halo show takes place in a different timeline from the games, allowing it the opportunity to use its creative freedom to tell new stories and do different things with these established characters. The Steven Spielberg-produced show has already taken some liberties in its first episode, such as removing Master Chief’s helmet, something that has largely been kept to a minimum in the games.

While some fans have had a lot to say about how they feel about the game, Halo co-creator and Master Chief designer Marcus Lehto likes the new series. Lehto took to Twitter to note that he’s watched the first episode twice and enjoyed it more the second time, saying he’s eager to say more. Letho also pointed out how much darker and more brutal the series is. Although the majority of the Halo franchise is rated M for mature, they’re not as gory or intense as some other M-rated titles. The show, however, features extreme levels of violence with characters getting dismembered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/game_fabricator/status/1508591218632011776

Although Lehto worked on the series with Bungie, the developer has moved on to other projects like Destiny. 343 Industries has become the primary developer for the Halo games and worked with the producers of the show to bring it to life. 343 recently defended the choice to remove Master Chief’s helmet in the Halo show, citing its importance to the story and progression of the character in this version. As of right now, it seems like the show has a promising future. Paramount greenlit Halo season 2 ahead of the premiere of the first season and the series premiere had a record setting debut for Paramount+.

Do you agree with Marcus Lehto’s take on Halo? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.