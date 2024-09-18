League of Legends Funko Pops Return Ahead Of Arcane Season 2

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The last time we saw a Funko Pop wave inspired by The League of Legends franchise was way back in 2016. However, the time is right for a comeback given the success of the Arcane series on Netflix and the recent sneak peek at Season 2 which is slated to hit the streamer in November. Note that the new wave of Pop figures is inspired by the LoL video game and nottArcane, though we're hopeful that the first wave based on tv series might arrive in time for the premiere of the new season.

The new wave of League of Legends Funo Pops includes Riven, Ahri, Lucian, Senna, and Viego. Pre-orders will be available starting today, September 18th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (flat $7.95 shipping fee that becomes free after $99 – includes mint condition guarantee) and here on Amazon. You can check out all of this week's new Funko Pop releases right here.

When Does Arcane Season 2 Debut on Netflix?

Originally created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee for production studio Fortiche, in partnership with League of Legends parent company Riot Games, Arcane Season 2 will be coming to Netflix some time this November. A concrete release date has yet to be announced for the new episodes as of the time of this publication, but there is plenty of time to catch up with the entire first season of the series in the meantime as it's now available for streaming with Netflix. Starring Ella Purnell as Jinx, Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, and many more, Arcane is teased as such:

"Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities."

While Arcane's second season is billed as its last, this doesn't mean that this is the end of League of Legends on Netflix. Earlier this year, a co-creator of the beloved animated series, Christian Linke, had the following to say regarding the future of the franchise, "The story of Arcane wraps up with the second season. Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey, and our partnership with the wonderful animation studio in Paris called Fortiche."

Linke also took the chance to examine the characters of Jinx and Vi, stating how they evolved to heights not foreseen by the original animators, "Their arcs have grown so far beyond our original dreams for them and we want to give the same treatment to more champions. So we're currently working on our next projects across television and film, and we're hopeful that we can share more by the end of the year. We're still really early in the stages of that process, and these things do take a lot of time, but we'd like to share updates with you whenever we can."