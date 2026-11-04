Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Players Can Grab a Free Limited-Time Skin

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls can grab a free skin for Magik, one of the most popular and strongest characters in the game, for a limited time. This offer comes as a celebration of the game’s first DLC character, Phoenix Force Cyclops. The skin for Magik showcases the mutant character with a fiery makeover that matches the Phoenix Force. It draws inspiration from one of the X-Men’s most memorable comic book storylines and looks fantastic in-game. However, the catch is that the free skin will not be available forever, giving players a short window to claim it before it disappears forever.

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Cosmetic rewards have become a familiar part of modern fighting games, but more often than not players have to purchase them. This is what has Arc System Works in hot water for the Classic Costume for Cyclops. This free skin for Magik is a wonderful addition and a great way to compensate players who are frustrated at the paywall for Cyclops’ classic look. With the skin being free, there is no reason not to claim it, even if you don’t play Magik. With that said, here is how to claim Magik’s Phoenix Five skin in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

How to Claim Magik’s Free Phoenix Five Costume in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

The Free Magik Phoenix Five skin is available in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls until November 30th, 2026. All you have to do is boot up the game and claim it via the in-game Newsfeed before the offer expires. This will add the skin to your game and let you heat up the battlefield as Magik in all her Phoenix glory. If you do not claim it before November 30th, you will likely miss out on it unless Arc System Works brings it back.

The free Magik skin is inspired by the Phoenix Five, a group introduced during Marvel’s Avengers vs. X-Men comic book storyline. In that story, Magik, Cyclops, Emma Frost, Namor, and Colossus became hosts of the Phoenix Force, gaining its powers. The new costume recreates Magik’s appearance from that period, dressing her in a striking combination of fiery red and gold. Her signature sword also receives a visual makeover, completing the Phoenix-inspired design and making this more than a simple color swap.

The fight keeps heating up, Tōkon Warriors! 🔥



To celebrate the launch of our first DLC character, Phoenix Cyclops, and to thank you for your incredible support since launch, we're giving ALL players a FREE Magik "Phoenix Five" costume!



🔥 Bring the fiery power of the Phoenix… pic.twitter.com/t1E8WAw6cf — MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls (@MARVELTokon) November 4, 2026

The DLC and Magik’s free skin also launch alongside a significant update for the game on PlayStation 5 and PC. Players can enjoy improvements to online stability, cross-play, Training mode, and character balance. The update also adjusts assist mechanics, reducing how frequently players can summon and tag into teammates.

This free skin is a good sign for things to come in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. The game has only recently launched, but Arc System Works appears dedicated to supporting the game, and skins are a great way to do that. Giving Magik an alternate look is a great way for players to customize how they play and with luck, more characters will receive new skins and costumes.