Marvel’s Avengers Celebrates Becoming Most Downloaded Beta In PlayStation History

Marvel’s Avengers is celebrating becoming the most downloaded beta in PlayStation history. Now, that might not sound as impressive as it is upon first blush, but this game attracted a ton of players during the open beta weekends. This weekend is stacked as far as releases go, and that installed player base might end up proving to be the difference for Crystal Dynamics’ game. No doubt fans have been following Avengers’ progress ever since it was announced. Now, this weekend, they’ll have the chance to really get to take this world out for a spin with some of their favorite characters.

A lot of fans had questions about the enemies they were encountering in the beta. Lead Combat Designer Vince Napoli gave some perspective on those choices.

“Well, in the beta you're level-limited and the way enemies work is that we introduce them by both the region, the space you're in, and the level as well, so that at the higher power levels, you're not seeing the same enemies again," said Lead Combat Designer Vince Napoli. "We didn't want that to be the effect, so very consciously we 'un-gate' them by tier, so you're basically seeing everything that is under the gated tier. The power cap is only 45 for the beta, so you're basically seeing enemies up to that cap, basically.”

A heroic achievement — the Marvel's Avengers Beta was globally the most-downloaded beta in PlayStation history. Congrats to our team @CrystalDynamics!#EmbraceYourPowers on September 4 https://t.co/UVFJmEgcrq pic.twitter.com/lAMniXczWg — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) September 2, 2020

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, if you're somehow not familiar:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

