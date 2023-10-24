Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Leaks Give Fans Hope for MGS4 Port

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 launched today, and the team at Konami is already hard at work on several updates to iron out some of the issues players are already noticing. There’s no timetable for when those fixes might be released so far, but those problems aren’t the only thing players have noticed since the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 released. One fan has been digging deep into the collection’s files and found hints at what MGS fans can expect if/when Konami decides to release a Vol. 2.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Leak

The found files come from a user on Reddit named Timo653, who posted their findings to the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit. They said they were able to find the files by digging through the scripts using a tool called dnSpy and were able to find references to MGS4, MGS5, and Peace Walker. The former is especially notable because MGS4 has long been something of a “lost” game, as it remains tethered to the PlayStation 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this leak isn’t overly surprising. It’s hard to imagine Konami would have titled the collection “Vol. 1” if it didn’t plan to, at some point, continue porting the series to modern consoles. There was also a recent rumor of a Metal Gear Sold 4 remaster after someone scraped Konami’s official site and found a few placeholder buttons for the games listed above. That said, this seems to be the strongest evidence yet that Konami is indeed planning to remaster MGS4, MGS5, and Peace Walker for modern consoles.

What will be interesting is to see how much work goes into these updates. Obviously, MGS5 is still a relatively recent game in the grand scheme of things and likely doesn’t need much work to get it up to snuff. MGS4 is much older and could do with some updates to bring in more in line with modern sensibilities. Peace Walker might end up being the most interesting port since it was originally a PlayStation Portable game. Depending on how many resources Konami wants to commit to the remaster, it could be in line for the biggest changes, though it’s more likely Konami will simply update the graphics and leave the gameplay relatively untouched. Considering it’s largely based on MGS4‘s gameplay, that might not be a bad thing depending on your preferences.

The next question then is if Konami will stop there. If these three games make up Master Collection Vol. 2, then the entire mainline series would be on modern consoles, leaving only side games like Acid and Rising: Revengenance left out in the cold. If Konami elects to also bring those games forward, it’ll probably require more work, especially for the two Acid games given how different they are from the main series.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.