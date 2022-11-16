Netflix Subscribers Get One of This Year's Best Games for Free

Netflix subscribers can now play one of this year's best games for free. 2022 hasn't been the greatest year in terms of compelling games, but like every year, there's still been at least a couple of great games between the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and a few notable indies as well. Falling into the latter category is a little game called Immortality, a game that boasts an 88 on Metacritic and that is up for a few awards at The Game Awards next month, including Best Game Direction. And it's now free to Netflix subscribers via iOS and Android.

Developed by Sam Barlow, best known as the creator of Her Story and for his work on Silent Hill, Immortality debuted back on August 30, 2022, and upon release, garnered an 88 on Metacritic on all platforms (Xbox Series X|S and PC). Fast-forward, and this week it came to mobile devices, with Netflix acting as the publisher, hence why it's available for "free" to those subscribed to Netflix.

"Marissa Marcel was a film star. She made three movies. But none of the movies were ever released. And Marissa Marcel disappeared," reads an official blurb about the game. "An interactive trilogy from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story."

If you don't want to play games on mobile or don't have a Netflix subscription, you can still access the game for "free" via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, you need an Xbox Series console, as the game is not on Xbox One.

