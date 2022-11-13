PS Plus Subscribers Are Getting One of the Best Games of All Time Next Week

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon have access to one of the best and most influential games of all time next week. And by some, we mean PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers, the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. In other words, if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, the standard tier, you're out of luck. If you're a PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscriber on PS4 and PS5, you're in luck though, and can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on November 15. How long the PS3-era classic is going to be available via PS Plus, we don't know. That information is not divulged, but it's an unexpected addition given that it's a game from Bethesda, which is now owned by Xbox, PlayStation's space rival.

While the RPG was released all the way back in 2011, it's still the latest mainline installment in the series, with The Elder Scrolls VI still in development. And despite being 11 years old, it's still one of the best RPGs you can play if you don't mind a little PS3-era jank in addition to the normal Bethesda Game Studios jank.

With a Metacritic score of 96, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is widely considered one of the best games of all time and a pioneer within the open-world RPG genre. It's not the base edition being given away for free though, it's the "Special Edition," which comes with not just the base game, but add-ons, new features, and remastered art and effects.

"The next chapter in the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls saga arrives from the makers of the 2006 and 2008 Games of the Year, Bethesda Game Studios," reads an official blurb about the game. "Skyrim reimagines and revolutionizes the open-world fantasy epic, bringing to life a complete virtual world open for you to explore any way you choose. Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls is realized like never before."

