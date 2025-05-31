5 Nintendo Switch 2 Games You Need To Get Day One

Only a few days remain before you can get your hands on the all-new Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th. The handheld has a modest list of launch titles. This includes new exclusives, remasters, and ports of blockbuster titles. But that’s not all.

The Switch 2 versions of some games will come with new content. Others will take advantage of the Joy-Con 2’s new mouse mode. There’s a long list of Switch 2 games that you can buy on launch, but it’s better to get started with those that take the full advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2’s hardware. So here’s a rundown of the best day one games to help you nail down your picks.

Mario Kart World

Image: Nintendo

Mario Kart World will be the Nintendo Switch 2’s first-party exclusive launch title. Since it’s meant to be a console seller, Nintendo is going all-out trying to convince you to get it day one. Mario Kart is going open-world in this latest entry, hence the World eponym. Unlike previous Mario Kart games, this time players will have to drive from one location to another to access races. While the open world is giant, each race will take place on specific courses spread across regions.

On launch, up to 24 player races, 40+ characters, a plethora of race modes, and hundreds of costumes will be available. And after launch, it goes without saying that more characters and modes will keep on piling on top of each other. Mario Kart games have never disappointed. Now with the series going open-world for the first time, this is going to be a historically fun experience that every Nintendo Switch 2 owner should be a part of.

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

Image: Sega

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut is the perfect game to get with the Nintendo Switch 2. Since Yakuza 0 is the beginning of Kiryu’s epic crime saga, it’s the perfect game to get if you want an introduction to the Yakuza franchise. Over the years, there have been ten Yakuza games, but only a single one ever made its way to the Nintendo Switch. But it seems things are finally changing with the handheld’s successor.

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut will be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th. The Director’s Cut version is a Switch 2 timed-exclusive and is coming with new cutscenes, character backstories, and a new English voiceover. There’s a feeling that suggests Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut is going to be the first of many Yakuza games to arrive on the Switch 2. The first seven Yakuza games are classic beat ‘em ups, while the latter titles are critically acclaimed JRPGs. If you’ve got a taste for either of the two genres, the timing couldn’t be better to get into the Yakuza games.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

Image: CD Projekt Red

The Nintendo Switch’s lack of power prevented modern AAA games from coming to the handheld. However, with the Nintendo Switch 2, that isn’t a problem anymore. Cyberpunk 2077 is included among the first wave of AAA games arriving on the Switch 2. Its realistic visuals are the perfect showcase for the handheld’s power.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is getting the Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077. It includes the latest overhauled version of Cyberpunk as well as the Phantom Liberty expansion. On the Switch 2, players will also be able to take advantage of the all-new Joy-Con 2 mouse mode for quick and precise aiming.

Gyroscope aiming is another available alternative. Menu navigation will be faster thanks to the touchscreen, and CDPR has also confirmed Cyberpunk on Switch 2 will utilize motion controls too. CDPR’s Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably one of the best single-player games of all time, and the Nintendo Switch 2 could be one of the best handhelds of all time. A perfect day one combo for a new console launch.

Split Fiction

Image: Electronic Arts

There is nothing better than playing narrative co-op games on a handheld. And there is no better co-op games studio than Hazelight. After surprising with A Way Out and It Takes Two, Hazelight has once again left everyone in awe with Split Fiction. This co-op adventure follows two writers as they alternate between sci-fi and medieval fantasy stories they themselves have written. The visuals are clean, futuristic, and will pop on a screen like the Switch 2’s.

Split Fiction has innovative platforming, missions with racing, boss fights, PvP mini-games, and every other mechanic that makes multiplayer fun. This type of gameplay is best experienced on a handheld console. If you’ve got a friend who is buying the Nintendo Switch 2 on day one with you, then in your case, Split Fiction is a must-buy. And the best part is, you only have to buy one copy of the game. Your friend will be able to play with you for free using the Friend’s Pass feature Hazelight included. Now that’s a deal you can’t miss out on.

Civilization VII

Image: 2K

The Civilization series is regarded as one of the best city-builders. Civilization VII is already available on the Nintendo Switch. However, it’s a severely downgraded version compared to other consoles. The visual fidelity and performance aren’t that good on the Switch. In fact, it’s a marvel that Civilization VII can even run on it. But now with the Switch 2, Civilization VII can be enjoyed in all its glory on a Nintendo console.

The upgraded edition on the Nintendo Switch 2 can render the game in 4K resolution at 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps in docked mode. The Switch 2 edition of Civilization VII will also feature bigger maps and a higher player capacity. That’s a massive step up from the Switch 1. But inarguably, the best addition once again has to be the Joy-Con 2’s mouse mode.

Navigating the multitude of menus will become a breeze now. Just this single feature easily makes the Nintendo Switch 2 the platform of choice to play Civilization VII when compared to the PS5 or Xbox Series X. So, if you’re a fan of strategy games, you can’t go wrong by picking Civilization VII on the Nintendo Switch 2.