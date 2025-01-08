Nintendo Switch 2 Logo Leak May Confirm the System’s Name

While the name “Nintendo Switch 2” has been bouncing around for years now, no one knows for sure what the name of Nintendo’s new system will be. However, it seems Nintendo Switch 2 may be more than just a placeholder, and will be the actual name of the system. In a post on Bluesky, Universo Nintendo editor-in-chief Necro Felipe claimed that a photo was sent to him by a source showcasing the new system’s logo. Necro Filipe then recreated the logo exactly, and it looks very similar to the one used for the current Switch. The Joy-Con logo is next to the number two, above the system’s name.

As with any leak related to the system, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt. Leaks have been coming at a steady clip over the last couple of weeks, and it would be easy for some fake ones to make their way through the cracks. The “Switch 2” name would be very different from the naming conventions Nintendo has used over the last 40 years, which is why many fans have assumed the company might use something else. That said, putting a number in a console name is something that has worked very well for PlayStation, and has helped the company draw a distinct line between console generations.

Bom dia e posso dizer que, pela primeira vez obtive acesso à logo do Nintendo Switch 2 graças a uma foto do console que uma fonte confiável me enviou Com base no que vi e respeitando as medidas, recriei e ela será EXATAMENTE assim: — Necro Felipe • Universo Nintendo (@necro.universonintendo.com) 2025-01-08T10:27:50.168Z

For years now, fans have debated whether the name “Wii U” hurt Nintendo’s predecessor to Switch. Wii U was one of the biggest flops in the company’s history, and many fans believe the name was too confusing for the average consumer. Using a numbered system approach is pretty straightforward, and could help Nintendo build off the huge success the company saw with the Switch name.

The name of the console has been just one of the mysteries that have surrounded Nintendo Switch 2. We don’t know when the system will be released (though recent reports have suggested it will happen in April), and we don’t know what software to expect, especially in regards to first-party games. Nintendo said last May that it will officially unveil the new system at some point before the end of March. However, it’s likely that we’ll learn something a bit sooner, especially if that April release window is accurate.

Once Nintendo does pull back the curtain on the console, it will be interesting to see how many of these leaks prove to be the real deal. There are always a lot of leaks ahead of a new console announcement, and over the last week alone, we’ve seen images of the Switch 2 logo, dock, Joy-Cons, and motherboard. These all could be accurate, but it’s impossible to say. Thankfully, it feels like an end might finally be in sight.

