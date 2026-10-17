$65 Nintendo Switch Game Now Available on the eShop for $5

A Nintendo Switch game that usually runs Nintendo fans $65 on the Nintendo eShop with no discount is on sale, and it’s on sale for 92% off. As a result, rather than being priced at $65 on the Nintendo eShop, it’s priced at $5.19. In other words, it’s $60 off. This price point isn’t a permanent price drop, though. Rather, it is only available until October 29. As you would expect, it’s never been cheaper than this on the Nintendo eShop.

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In 2019, Ukrainian developer Frogwares released a new horror fiction IP inspired by the work of H.P. Lovecraft, and it proved to be a sleeper hit. This new IP is The Sinking City, which just expanded this year with a sequel, making this eShop deal very timely. The sequel isn’t available to Nintendo users right now, but this will change in 2027 when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2. In the meantime, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users, the latter via backward compatibility, can check out the first game for just a fiver, one of the best deals on the Nintendo eShop right now, other than the free new Super Mario Download released this week.

Upon release, The Sinking City earned a Metacritic score of 71, which isn’t great, but its success suggests this may be an underrating. It sold well, as evidenced by it getting a sequel, and it even picked up some nominations in awards season, most notably “Best Action and Adventure Game at The Independent Game Developers’ Association Awards. It may be a stretch to call it a cult classic, but it certainly demonstrated promise and earned a following that appreciated the old-school detective game that you don’t get a ton of in the modern era.

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The Game + DLC

It is worth noting this deal is specifically for the Deluxe Edition of the Nintendo Switch game, which includes the base game, plus The Worshipers of the Necronomicon DLC and the Merciful Madness DLC, which is actually exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version of the action-adventure game.

Meanwhile, for those unfamiliar with the game, it is set in a fictional take on New England, in the half-submerged city of Oakmont, Massachusetts, which has been gripped by supernatural forces. In this backdrop, you play as a private investigator who has arrived in the destroyed city to uncover the Lovecraftian horror that has possessed it and its inhabitants as well.

Those who decide to check out the game now that it is available on Nintendo Switch for $5 should expect, on average, a game that is about 20 to 30 hours long, depending on variables such as playstyle and completion rate. This is upwards of 6 hours of content for every dollar spent.