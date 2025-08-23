One of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Now Just $2 on eShop

One of the best Nintendo Switch games, and consequently one of the best games available on the Nintendo Switch 2, is only $2 on the Nintendo eShop for a limited time. This is thanks to a 90 percent discount, the biggest discount the Nintendo Switch game has ever received on the digital storefront. Right now, this deal is a Nintendo eShop exclusive, unavailable anywhere else, and it is set to expire on September 7. After this, the Nintendo Switch game will revert back to its normal price point of $20.

The new Nintendo eShop deal is specifically for Inside, Playdead’s puzzle-adventure game from 2016. As the game’s 93 on Metacritic suggests, Inside is one of 2016’s highest-rated games, and one of the highest-rated games ever released on the Nintendo Switch across any genre and across any year. That said, it is also quite a short game — only three to four hours long — which means its normal $20 price point can be steep for some. At $2 though, it is a complete steal. More than this, because games can’t be discounted to below $2 on the Nintendo eShop, Inside will literally never be cheaper than it is right now.

Predecessor Also on Sale

Not only is Inside dirt cheap on the Nintendo eShop for a limited time, but its predecessor, Limbo, is as well. Limbo came out six years before Inside, in 2010, and just like its successor, it is one of the best games of its year. To this end, it has a 90 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, like Inside, the deal — which makes the 15-year-old classic just $2 — is only available until September 7.

Playdead’s Next Game Is on the Horizon

With 2010’s Limbo and 2016’s Inside under its belt, Playdead — a studio located out of Denmark — has established itself as one of the premier independent studios in the industry. That said, it has now almost been a decade since its last release, and there is still no release date for its next game. The further we get from Inside though, the more anticipation builds that it is close. Currently, salient details on the game are non-existent, but the little that has been shown of the game suggests it will be a successor to Inside, just like Inside was a successor to Limbo.

Until then though, those that want to experience the puzzle-platformer mastery should check out Inside. Of course, puzzle games can be obtuse and platformers can be difficult if you are not accustom to them, however, Inside, as well as Limbo, are more about atmosphere and environmental story telling than gameplay. Those after difficult puzzles and platforming may find this element underwhelming, but those who typically shy away from these things don’t have to worry about either with Inside or Limbo. Meanwhile, those that don’t have any money to spend on Nintendo Switch games right now are in luck because a Capcom was recently made free to play on the eShop. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.