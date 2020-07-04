Nintendo Switch Makes Game Just $0.24 for Limited Time

✖

Nintendo has made a Switch and Switch Lite game just $0.24 for a limited time. As you may know, gaming is an expensive hobby, even during the "slower" months like July. And unlike the PlayStation Store or Steam, the Nintendo eShop isn't exactly known for it's plentiful and deep sales. However, occasionally games are made dirt cheap on the platform. For example, right now, for a limited time, Defunct is just $0.24. It's literally less than a quarter.

In the game, you play a broken robot that has accidentally fallen out of a giant cargo ship onto a post-human Earth, which is now occupied by robots. Your goal? Survive this new world and get back to your ship before it's too late.

"You are equipped with a Gravitize engine. It is used to create a separate gravity around yourself; this is the main source of your speed," adds an official pitch of the game. "Use this in downhills to accelerate. But be careful, using it uphill will slow you down. In addition to this the world is full of different speed boosts such as Enerjuice, which you can pick up and use to go faster."

As you can see, Defunct isn't Red Dead Redemption 2 or God of War, but it's unique, and according to Steam user reviews, pretty solid. Over on Steam, 81 percent of users have reviewed the game positively across over 400 reviews.

On Nintendo Switch, not only will the game cost you two dimes and four pennies, but 1.3 GB of space. For this, you get the entire time game, which supports all three modes of play and the following languages: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, and English.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will be available at this price point. So, if you like what you see, or if you think it's worth one-fourth a Twix bar, be sure to jump on the deal sooner rather than later.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Nintendo Switch click here or peep the relevant links below:

